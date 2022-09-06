Ariana Grande shows off legs in thigh-skimming mini skirt

Ariana Grande at the 2016 American Music Awards. Pic credit: RE/Westcom/StarMaxWorldwide

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande showcased her beauty to her 329 million social media followers Saturday morning.

Revealing her legs in an elegant pink and white match-up, Miss Grande snapshotted herself in a white mini-skirt and pink turtleneck.

Adding to the fashionable mixture, she was also seen wearing a pink facemask, almost as if to remind her fanbase that coronavirus is still an issue.

This was one of those pictures that proves a facemask can bring out the beauty in someone’s eyes.

There was no context provided in the Instagram Story, but what can be assumed is that Miss Grande was in a limousine — with clean leather seats being visible in the background.

And that was only the first picture showing off the Saturday morning outfit.

Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande unveils a thigh-baring miniskirt with pandemic style

The second picture in her Instagram Story mainly focused on Ariana Grande’s pink theme, showing herself without the mask and holding a pink fuzzy purse.

She was also sporting bright shiny pink lipstick that made the whole visual schematic pop.

With her hair pulled back, there was a better visual of her earrings, which were small hoops.

It’s unclear whether she was headed to prepare for her movie role in Wicked or heading out for a Saturday morning brunch, but her strong style choices required no context.

Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch

Back in November of last year, it was announced Grande would star in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked with Cynthia Erivo costarring as Elphaba. The Jon Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed film will see Grande as Glinda the Good Witch and recently she took to Instagram to tease her fans about the project.

As reported, that story, which was a carousel of video and images, revealed the artist in a brown spaghetti strap tank top while admiring a set of statues based on Wizard of Oz characters.

But her gaze was emphasized on Glinda.

On top of this, the singer celebrated an eight-year milestone of her album My Everything. That record was Ariana Grande’s sophomore record and went two times platinum–and then some.

Back in 2015, Billboard crowned the record as the 17th most popular album of the year.



The original album cover featured the singer in revealing black lingerie sitting on a stool. In celebration, Grande shared alternate photos of the cover with small white letters in the corner that said “eight years” with a heart.

Currently, there are no plans for an upcoming album in the pipeline.