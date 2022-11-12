Ariana Grande looks incredible in a smokey eyeshadow look and long lashes for the 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

American singer and songwriter Ariana Grande is celebrating a very special day.

Grande looked incredible in a plaid corset-like top that she paired with a black box pleated miniskirt to celebrate that her makeup company R.E.M Beauty is officially one year old.

She also put on some sheer black tights to give off the perfect fall outfit and added some drama with black leather gloves covering half of her arms.

The singer recently debuted her blonde hair and eyebrows on Instagram a few days ago. This time she parted her hair to the side and styled it in a half-up, half-down manner, as well as accessorizing it with a brown bow.

For her makeup, she made sure to specify in the caption of the post that she was wearing a full face of R.E.M Beauty products.

She kept the look fairly simple by adding some long lashes and glossy plump lips.

The 29-year-old actress became a sensation in the music industry almost overnight. But she, like many other celebrities, decided to expand her career a little further by creating a beauty line.

After releasing R.E.M Beauty in 2021, her products were distributed around all the Ulta Beauty stores in March 2022 and now the brand has four chapters out and ready for customers to try out.

Just before Grande posted her celebratory pictures, she stunned by wearing a light blue matching set conformed by a long sleeve blouse with cutouts on the side and under her collar as well as a miniskirt that made her legs look miles long.

She put her hair into a ponytail and added a black cap for contrast, then she snapped a super cute mirror selfie.

The singer ended up posting a photo dump alongside that picture.

Ariana Grande is taking a break from music

The Dangerous Woman singer gave some unexpected news to her fans.

After releasing her successful sixth studio album, Positions, during the pandemic in 2020, she decided to step away from music for a little while. It was announced in November of last year that Grande would be playing Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Wicked, and from the look of things, she is taking this role very seriously.

During a Q&A video for her r.e.m. beauty YouTube channel, she said, “This is a question I’m nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans. The truth is, I have not begun an album.”

Watch the full video on YouTube.