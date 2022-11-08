Ariana Grande is gorgeous and blonde as the actress transforms into Glinda the Good Witch. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sun/starmaxinc.com

Ariana Grande has appeared to fit in seamlessly to her new role as Glinda the Good Witch, and luckily for fans, her latest acting gig means new content.

Although fans may not be getting the Ariana album they so desperately crave, her latest project will involve some music-making as part of the Broadway film adaptation of Wicked.

Ariana’s dyed hair signaled one of the last steps before she fully transformed into Glinda.

The 7 Rings singer treated her 338 million Instagram followers to a jam-packed carousel filled with behind-the-scenes looks at Ariana’s daily life.

The latest share was heavy on rehearsal photos as Ariana manifested her dream role and got to work.

She opened the carousel with a mirror selfie featuring one of her signature rotated pictures.

Ariana Grande stuns from the set of the Wicked film

And while fans had to turn their necks to see the picture in its entirety, the effort was well worth it as Ariana showed her freshly dyed tresses. She wore a black baseball cap that said “Wicked” and her hair in a ponytail.

She rocked a baby blue two-piece set by Courrèges from the Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Ariana’s top featured a turtleneck with a diamond cutout underneath the neck and similarly-shaped cutouts on her obliques. The long-sleeve shirt and matching skirt were part of the minimalist yet modern vibe of the latest collection.

A swipe right showed Ariana in selfie mode again, showing half of her famous face in front of a white wall with an illuminated broom. Her eye makeup was spectacular, with rhinestone-adorned makeup in the shape of a wing.

The pop star lounged in another photo with her head on her arms and a candle in front of her.

Ariana let the photos do the talking, opting to go caption-free.

Ariana Grande’s r.e.m beauty line

Ariana dropped her makeup line r.e.m beauty, last November, and she has continued to promote it ever since. Ariana’s impact can be seen in her products, with her signature metallic and glittery looks available in various palettes.

The singer dropped Chapter 2 in March, named after her song, Goodnight N Go.

Ariana told Allure, “I think the reason why ‘Goodnight N Go’ ended up being the name for this chapter was that some of the lavender [makeup shades] and the [face] mist and some of the wellness aspects to these prep items come with a sense of calm and cozy.”

Fans can purchase Ariana’s products, including out-of-this-world eye shadow palettes, through the r.e.m beauty site.