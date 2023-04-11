Ariane Grande went full glam in stunning photos for r.e.m beauty.

Grande recently teamed up with The Weeknd for a remix of his smash hit, Die For You.

However, she has also been busy promoting her makeup and beauty company, r.e.m beauty.

The 29-year-old singer posed for two photos in sheer tights and a matching black dress.

In the first snap, the singer posed with a neutral background for a backdrop as she sat on the floor looking into the distance.

She flashed a soft smile in the second snap, giving a closer view of her makeup selection for the photo shoot to boost sales.

In the caption of the snaps, r.e.m beauty and Grande let her fans know how they can get her glam look with a breakdown of her glam set.

Ariane Grande poses in sheer for r.e.m beauty promo

In the photo, Grande was glammed up by MUA Michael Anthony. She is wearing the on your collar plumping lip gloss in ‘jelly sandals,’ which retail for $17.

She added the practically permanent lip stain marker in the ‘booked n busy shade,’ which also cost $17.

For her glow, Grande used r.e.m beauty’s interstellar highlighter topper in the ‘miss mercury’ shade, and it will cost $22 to add the product to your makeup collection.

For $24, fans can get their hands on the sweetener concealer to match their shade, but the singer is wearing the ‘light 4g’ blend.

For the long and stylish eyelashes, Grande is wearing the eternally meowing dream lashes, which retail for $16.

Grande used the $24 r.e.m beauty’s Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette in the Principessa palette.

The singer and entrepreneur completed the look with the $18 eclipse blush & lipstick in the ‘broadway baby’ shade.

The superstar singer launched r.e.m. beauty with the vision to create a makeup line that can be personalized for everyone with an affordable price range.

The products are listed as vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and environmentally friendly.

She released the cosmetic brand in November 2021, and it has already racked up 1.6 million followers on the brand’s Instagram page.

Ariana Grande is set to star in Wicked

Grande is set to star in the upcoming 2024 movie Wicked.

The epic musical fantasy film is directed by Jon M. Chu, and the singer will portray Glinda Upland.

She shared a teaser poster with the release date on her Instagram page to the delight of her fans.

The 7 Rings singer also shared a series of photos with the British actress Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Elphaba Thropp in the movie.

The movie is the first part of the film adaption of the 2003 musical of the same name, which is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire with characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.