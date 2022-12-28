Singer Ariana Grande pictured arriving at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Ariana Grande looks stunning in lingerie in a new advert for r.e.m. beauty

In November 2021, Grande launched the makeup line and continued to expand its range of products as fans couldn’t get enough. Its core products include a range of lips and eyes cosmetics as well as vegan and cruelty-free skin treatments.

The cosmetic line also offers makeup products such as eyelash extensions and concealer available in numerous shades.

Her 2018 song of the same name from her hit album Sweetener inspired the name of the brand.

Grande posed with a r.e.m. makeup palette for a gorgeous photo. The songstress wore stylish lingerie that almost matched her skin tone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She had her brunette hair in a ponytail and accessorized with stud earrings for the photo featured on the brand’s Instagram Story, which she shared with her followers.

Ariana Grande poses for R.E.M. Beauty. Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande reveals her skincare tricks with r.e.m. beauty

In an interview with Vogue, Grande opened up about some of her skincare tricks to keep her skin plump.

When asked about one of her go-to routines, she responded:

“I’m still learning as I go. I love skincare so much. I’m really fascinated by coolness in skincare. I love our new Undereye Balm so much for that reason – it’s cold, refreshing and energising. I love to put it in the fridge along with my face roller – it’s calming.”

She also spilled the beans on her quick 5-minute makeup routine which consists of tinted moisturizer or a foundation mixed with a serum. She also adds concealer, mascara, and a lip stain.

Ariana Grande is must-see TV in a cone bra for RuPaul’s Drag Race

The 7 Rings singer recently announced that she will serve as the celebrity guest judge on the Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which will premiere in January.

Last week the Grammy-winning singer shared a teaser of her appearance with her over 346 million Instagram followers and made sure she rocked an iconic outfit for the occasion.

In her caption, she wrote, “see you there :) i’m not sure who this brown haired/eyebrowed/cone tittied woman is but she is verrrrrrrry excited to be guest judging the season 15 premiere of @rupaulsdragrace.”

The cosmetic entrepreneur then added, “heart bursting @rupaulofficial i love you.”

Grande’s black cone bralette is from the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2023 collection. It features straps that go around the neck and ties in the back for an ab-baring display. The cone bra is detailed with bronze aesthetic pearl-shaped jewelry.

She completed the look with a black high-waisted midi skirt with matching sheer tights and pointed-toe black pumps.

Grande went with her signature slicked-back high pony and accessorized with small hoop earrings.