Ariana Grande in tight tank top is Glinda the Good Witch

Ariana Grande is Glinda the Good Witch and shares shots of her precious pups. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ariana Grande shared a new photo as she looked at The Wizard of Oz memorabilia in a tight and tiny tank top.

Ariana let the pictures and videos do the talking, opting not to add a caption.

Ariana shared the content with her 329 million Instagram fans and followers.

The Instagram carousel featured the usual shares from the singer, including a video of the moon and photos of her dogs.

The r.e.m beauty founder took a break from her entrepreneurial endeavors to spend quality time with her loved ones.

Ariana, who appeared as a judge on The Voice last year, has focused more on other pursuits than singing and creating music. One of those pursuits is a new gig in The Wizard of Oz.

The pint-sized singer placed one hand on her hip as she stared at Glinda the Good Witch and The Cowardly Lion. She went braless in a brown spaghetti strap tank top and showed her butterfly tattoo. She had her hands full with a binder and a baseball cap.

Ariana will play Glinda in the new Wicked film opposite Cynthia Erivo in the Jon Chu-directed project.

Ariana Grande does question and answer video with r.e.m beauty

Ariana Grande walked fans through a Twiggy-inspired makeup look while answering fans’ questions. One fan asked about Ariana’s new music, a question she receives often.

She shared, “The truth is, I have not begun an album.”

She continued, “I know. I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department but, after Positions, [I] was not ready to start another album yet. So I have not begun another album.”

She continued, “Aside from that, that was kind of around the time that I started hearing murmurs about a Wicked audition coming soon. So I went into full preparation mode.”

And Ariana’s efforts paid off because she secured the role.

Ariana Grande celebrates My Everything’s 8th anniversary

Ariana Grande recently commemorated the eighth anniversary of her album, My Everything. My Everything was Ariana’s second studio album, released on August 25, 2014.

The album brought top-charting Billboard songs, including Break Free, Problem, One Last Time, and Love Me Harder.

The cover featured iconic artwork with Ariana sitting pretzel-style on a white stool in black lingerie, white pumps, and a high ponytail. Ariana shared other takes from that cover shoot as she celebrated the anniversary of her hard work.