Ariana Grande in plunging top is ‘back to work’

Ariana Grande looks stunning with blonde hair and sharp eyeliner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Ariana Grande stunned in a plunging top for a new mirror selfie.

The American singer hasn’t been really active on her social media these days, which is reason why fans were really happy when she posted a picture of herself to her Stories.

Smiling and showing off those amazing dimples, Grande took a photo to show off her casual but pretty outfit.

She put on a gray top with a low V-neck. We cannot see if she paired it with jeans or a skirt, but we can admire the accessories she chose.

She added an extra touch with a baby pink small scarf on her neck, and a matching fluffy bag hanging from her shoulder. She also continued that pink moment is a pink hair clip on one side of her hair.

Grande also donned a white manicure that goes with everything.

Ariana Grande isn’t afraid to accessorize with pink

In the new Instagram snap, the songwriter’s hair seems to be styled in a slick ponytail. Last but not least, she put on a silver ring to add a little extra touch.

Grande shared this picture on her Instagram stories and added some text that said, “ok back to work.”

We wonder if she is going back to making music, or to continue producing makeup for R.E.M. Beauty.

Ariana Grande looks stunning in new shared mirror selfie. Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande talks about her makeup line

Grande is more than just an amazing singer, songwriter, and actress. Not long ago she joined the beauty community by releasing her own makeup line, R.E.M. Beauty.

The Thank You, Next singer and previous Nickelodeon actress, talked to Glamour about what makeup and beauty mean to her, “I think makeup is about self-expression. It’s not about following trends per se. The point of it is to express yourself and feel beautiful. It’s personal.”

We have seen other artists like Selena Gomez, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez, and even Rihanna, enter this multi-billion-dollar industry. However, Grande is doing something different by mixing makeup with a futuristic space concept. Her products are filled with metallic looks and shiny lip colors.

Just a couple of months ago, R.E.M. Beauty released chapter 4, which includes blotting papers, primer, a makeup blender, and the star of the show: the sweetener concealer.

Landing the perfect concealer formula and shades is not an easy task, but Grande for sure outdid herself with this one. There are 60 different shades available that also keep undertones in mind. Now finding your perfect shade match will be so much easier!

You can purchase all the amazing products from chapter 4 on Ulta Beauty or R.E.M. Beauty’s official website.