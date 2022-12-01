Ariana Grande gives blonde bombshell vibes aboard motorcycle for mod release. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Ariana Grande was pretty in pink aboard a motorcycle, serving blonde bombshell vibes for the latest launch from her r.e.m beauty line.

The singer has expanded her empire to include a beauty line, and her latest drop marks her first duo fragrance line.

To celebrate the duo fragrance, stylized as mod, the singer rocked the 60s look that has been one of her go-to styles for quite a while.

Fans might notice Ariana also rocked blonde hair after she dyed her dark tresses for her upcoming role as Glinda the Good Witch in the Wicked film.

Ariana shared the blonde promotional materials today with her 341 million Instagram followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Today marked the release of her hyped-up fragrance, and the actress took no time off from encouraging fans to purchase the scent.

Ariana’s three-part IG carousel began with the singer catching a ride on an old-school motorcycle. Ariana placed one hand on the handlebars and let the other fall to her side.

Ariana Grande in pink two-piece goes modern for r.e.m beauty

She looked feminine in pink with a sleeveless, braless crop top that buttoned at the bodice and had two diamond-shaped panels. She paired the crop top with a high-waisted miniskirt made from the same material.

Her blonde hair featured pigtails and bangs, which cascaded from her sheer and delicate head wrapping.

The second part of the post showed the packaging for Ariana’s new fragrance. The two scents, mod blush and mod vanilla come in modern-inspired shapes, with a slightly oval container, with one in white and the other in pink.

The final shot showed Ariana looking into the sky with white gloves covering her mouth with a surprised expression. She removed her headscarf to show her golden locks, and although the photo was black-and-white, her lighter hair color was evident. The singer wore chunky hoops with multiple intertwined pieces, adding to the modern vibe.

Ariana has joined the list of singers with beauty lines, with other prominent names including Gwen Stefani’s GXVE Beauty and Halsey’s About Face Beauty.

Ariana Grande’s r.e.m beauty mod fragrance release

Ariana’s r.e.m beauty, which she has marketed with lowercase letters, similar to some of her music, has a few different characteristics, including her latest fragrance launch.

Ariana named the fragrances mod, which may be a tribute to her love of all things modern. The songstress excitedly announced the availability of her two sweet fragrances, mod vanilla, and blush.

Ariana revealed that the duo fragrances work well together but could be used separately, depending on personal preferences.

Fans can purchase mod vanilla and mod blush today at Ulta.