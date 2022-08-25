Ariana Grande in black lingerie shares ‘My Everything’ milestone

Ariana Grande shared a lacy throwback from My Everything eight years ago. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ariana Grande celebrated a big anniversary this week and got nostalgic with fans as she shared a throwback.

It is hard to believe that eight years have passed since Ariana dropped My Everything, her second studio album with hits like Love Me Harder, One Last Time, and Break Free. The album produced number one songs and cemented Ariana’s status as a major pop star.

Ariana shared photos to commemorate the special day on her Instagram Story for her 320 million followers. She shared a post featuring two snaps from the cover shoot.

The infamous cover artwork featured the pint-sized pop star on a white stool.

In one photo, Ariana closed one eye and stuck out her tongue in a playful gesture. She looked off to the side in the second picture and placed one hand on her neck.

Ariana sat like a pretzel with black lingerie, including high-waisted underwear and a matching lace bra. She sported close-toed white pumps and her signature high ponytail with long tresses cascading down her body.

She wrote in white text, “eight years,” and included a heart symbol.

Although Ariana has been on top of her vocal game for a minute, she has branched out into other endeavors.

She recently served as a judge for the NBC singing competition The Voice alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson.

Ariana has also promoted her beauty line called r.e.m. beauty. As the God is a Woman singer grows her empire, she shares each step of the way with fans.

Ariana Grande expands r.e.m beauty with God Is A Woman body products

This week, Ariana shared the exciting news of a line expansion.

The proud vegan revealed a body product line called God is a Woman to be sold exclusively at Ulta. The bare-faced beauty celebrated the drop with a short video shared on her IG.

Her caption read in part, “~ each product was developed with clean, vegan, sustainably sourced, beautiful ingredients ie: coconut oil, shea butter, argan oil and lots of love.”

The line contains body oil, body scrub, hand cream, and body cream.

Ariana Grande went vegan in 2013

In 2013, Ariana revealed she became a vegan after watching the documentary Forks Over Knives.

In a sassy interview with V magazine, Ariana discussed her nutrition choices and the standard American diet.

She shared, “In America, almost everybody thinks you need to have meat for protein. Protein, protein, protein! And what’s in dairy? Calcium, calcium, calcium. It’s those kinds of proteins that latch onto the insides of your bloodstream and make it easier for you to have a heart attack. Look, cows produce milk with nutrients for cows. Maybe that’s why Americans end up looking like cows!”

Ariana’s trainer, Harley Pasternak, shared Ariana had widened the ingredients she consumed in 2017.

Harley divulged, “She has widened the ingredients she puts into her diet. She makes a lot of my smoothies, so for the body-reset smoothies she’ll make the white smoothie, red smoothie, and green smoothie.”

In 2022, it is unclear whether Ariana is still a vegan, but her love for animals remains steadfast.