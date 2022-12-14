Ariana Grande’s latest announcement revealed that the mini-mogul would appear on a very popular television show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ariana Grande’s newest appearance will be anything but a drag.

The talented singer revealed today on social media that she would appear in an upcoming judging gig on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

And Ariana wouldn’t appear on just any episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, either — she explained in a caption that accompanied the announcement that she would be on the premiere episode.

Ariana certainly has the qualifications needed for a role on the judging panel. She launched her own makeup company last year called r.e.m beauty and has played an integral part in promoting the brand.

Furthermore, Ariana sat on the judging panel for last year’s The Voice, showing she has an eye and ear for talent.

The 7 Rings singer will have the chance to show off her judging skills for the Season 15 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and she took to social media to make the announcement.

Ariana Grande in bikini top makes RuPaul’s Drag Race announcement

Ariana posted a promotional video featuring her upcoming judging gig on her Instagram, revealing the news to her 344 million followers first.

The video began with a special “Ru-nouncement” as Ariana struck a pose on a catwalk. She donned her signature high ponytail as she strutted her stuff down the runway with one hand on her hip and the other playing with her hair.

Ariana dazzled in a black bikini top with cone-shaped cups, giving definite Madonna vibes. Her black stringy bikini top had copper-colored balls decorating the unique garment perfectly.

The gorgeous singer blew a kiss and winked at the camera, with her face caked for the gods, including bronzed cheeks and avant-garde eyelashes.

As the promotional video revealed, RuPaul’s Drag Race has a scheduled air date of January 6.

But fans who cannot wait to get a piece of Ariana are in luck.

Ariana Grande’s r.e.m beauty expands

Ariana Grande created a beauty brand, r.e.m beauty, that had her own special touch, down to the stylized lowercase letters in the company’s name.

This month, Ariana added to her extensive collection of products with a dual fragrance. The fragrances, mod blush, and mod vanilla, complement each other for a special smell.

Mod blush has hints of bergamot and passionfruit for a sensual smell that many will enjoy. Mod vanilla has hints of vanilla, praline, and cocoa for an aromatic experience.

Each scent retails at $68 and is available at Ulta.