Ariana Grande in ballet leotard shows ‘the witch is in’

Ariana Grande posted from the Wicked set with Cynthia Erivo. Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande shared an exciting new post with her costar as the Wicked film adaptation comes to life.

The singer posted from a dance studio, which has served as the backdrop to many of Ariana’s shares in the past few months.

The pop star and mini mogul has been focusing on her upcoming role in Wicked as Glinda The Good Witch and treating fans to sneak peeks from behind-the-scenes.

She shared a packed carousel of photos on her Instagram for her 334 million fans and followers, many of whom reacted with likes and comments.

Based on the recent post, it appeared that the Wicked film was moving full steam ahead.

Ariana has described the role of Glinda The Good Witch as her dream gig.

Ariana Grande shares Wicked shots

Filming preparations have been the focus of the singer’s attention for quite some time.

The first photo featured Ariana on set while she posed with her costar Cynthia Erivo. Cynthia held the camera in the mirror selfie as both ladies sat on the floor. Ariana looked radiant in the new photos as she wore a ballerina ensemble complete with tights and point shoes as she truly stepped into the role.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 7 Rings singer got into the spirit of the role in a photo of her feet in front of a rug.

The rug said, “The witch is in,” with beautiful black decorations surrounding the words. Ariana’s feet appeared at the bottom of the carpet with giant fuzzy brown slippers and pink socks underneath.

A swipe right revealed a black-and-white photo of Ariana and Will Loftis. Will, the choreographer for the project, shared a laugh with Ariana during the moment captured on camera.

Ariana went into selfie mode for the next photo as she posed underneath an illuminated broom decorated with string lights. She wore an oversized puffy white jacket and smiled in the picture, rotated to the side.

The animal-loving singer shared a sweet shot of one of her dogs, which has remained a tradition for Ariana. She let the photos do the talking, opting for an emoji as the caption.

Ariana Grande tweeted Wicked was her dream job

A sleuthing fan found an old tweet by Ariana, where she expressed a desire to appear in Wicked.

Ariana tweeted in 2011, “Loved seeing Wicked again… amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #dreamrole.”

beyond proud of her! she really said manifest it, i finessed it @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/pqGDLP0MTs — lavinia (@notearsinmyhead) November 5, 2021

The fan shared a side-by-side photo of Ariana’s dream to play Glinda, and the moment she received a call from Jon Chu, revealing she had won the role.