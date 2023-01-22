Ariana Grande goes viral with rare live performance and powerful vocals

Ariana Grande reminded fans that although she has long been a talented vocalist, she has continued to grow as an artist.

Her latest performance provided evidence of her growth as she performed a magical rendition of Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

The song was quite appropriate because Ariana has immersed herself in all things Wizard of Oz since she received the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked movie. Ariana previously described the acting role as a dream job, and she even dyed her hair for the part.

The Nickelodeon alum took to her TikTok page for the performance, sharing it with her followers on the platform.

Ariana looked comfortable in a pink knit sweater with a crocheted hood and extra cozy.

She snarkily referenced fans who have hounded her about singing in the text above the video.

Ariana Grande performs a powerful rendition of Somewhere Over The Rainbow

The video started with Ariana recording herself from the comforts of a kitchen. She had blonde eyebrows and matching dyed hair, which peeked out from her hood at times as she belted out her tune.

The r.e.m beauty founder added the sparkling effect she frequently used over the years.

The performance was nothing short of spectacular, as Ariana showed amazing control and beautiful vibrato.

Ariana represented her brand, r.e.m beauty, very well in the video because she had an undeniable glow. Her skin looked smooth and dewy, with glossy lips and lengthy lashes.

@arianagrande wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not “Ozian” at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now … done with lots of love. ♬ original sound – arianagrande

The singer’s caption read, “wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not ‘Ozian’ at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now … done with lots of love.”

Ozian refers to a person in The Wizard of Oz realm.

The video was well-received, viewed a staggering 33 million times, and garnered 5.1 million likes.

Ariana Grande launches r.e.m beauty

While some fans were hoping for new music, Ariana launched a beauty brand in November 2021.

She called the brand r.e.m beauty, using the stylized lower-case letters that have become her signature.

Last month, Ariana expanded her r.e.m beauty line to include fragrances. She dropped a duo fragrance called Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush.

She released exciting videos for the drop, writing in one caption, “introducing our first ever fragrance duo: Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush 🍨♡available online at Ulta.com on Dec 1.”

Mod Blush has hints of bergamot, passionfruit, dewy rose, and magnolia for a floral finish. Meanwhile, Mod Vanilla has hints of Orrisand Praline and vanilla absolute.

Both fragrances cost $68 and are available at Ulta.