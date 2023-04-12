Ariana Grande gives rare update amid weight loss concerns

After sparking concerns from some fans following an appearance in London, Ariana Grande has spoken out, taking to social media to share a heartfelt message.

Over the weekend, Ariana grabbed a bite at Ronnie Scott’s in London with upcoming Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo. After filming, Ariana and Cynthia convened on what was to be a celebratory moment.

The ladies caused a frenzy in the streets, with spectators eager to get a shot of the leading ladies.

Ariana looked stylish in an oversized pink coat, showing her freshly bleached tresses as she approached a waiting car.

However, some people expressed concern about Ariana’s petite figure underneath her oversized jacket. In fact, Ariana received so much feedback that she decided to address opinions head-on.

Ariana decided to dispel any rumors with a message posted on her TikTok account.

Ariana Grande takes to TikTok to discuss health and body

The TikTok began with Ariana, who appeared slightly uncomfortable, a fact she referenced in the share.

Although Ariana claimed she wasn’t good at addressing such topics, her words were articulate and powerful.

The Nickelodeon alum suggested that society should be “less comfortable” discussing appearances.

And, if people couldn’t refrain from such discussions, Ariana advised a gentle approach.

The 7 Rings singer said, “I think we could be, I think we should be, gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what.”

Then, Ariana provided examples, explaining, “Whatever it is — healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy … we should really work towards not doing that as much.”

Ariana revealed that some fans were mistaken if they believed her body was “healthier” in previous years.

Ariana explained, “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them, and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy.”

The video quickly went viral, earning an astonishing 12 million likes.

With Ariana’s decisive and direct approach, critics may focus on the singer’s latest acting efforts.

Ariana Grande stars in Wicked film

News of Ariana Grande’s selection to play Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming live-action Wicked movie was exciting for movie and Broadway fans.

Ariana joined a star-studded cast, with Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo, and Jeff Goldblum also earning roles in the film.

The movie, which was filmed late last year, has been highly-anticipated for nearly 20 years after the Broadway show first made the rounds.

Veteran director Jon M. Chu signed on to direct the movie, bolstering the cast. And after filming began, the Wicked live-action film became a two-part series.

The first Wicked film arrives in theaters sometime in late 2024.