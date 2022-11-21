Ariana Grande is blonde and beautiful with an announcement about a new release. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Ariana Grande gave blonde bombshell vibes in a recent share for her latest business venture.

The 7 Rings songstress has been hard at work rehearsing for her next role as Glinda, The Good Witch, in the upcoming Wicked movie. The new gig required Ariana to dye her brown locks a platinum blonde hue, which she has rocked for under a month.

Ariana shared her first commercial since making the big transition on her Instagram, where she has amassed an incredible 340 million followers.

The Nickelodeon actress treated her fans to two new clips, and she revealed in the caption that she was releasing a first-ever duo fragrance.

While Ariana’s latest clip may not have been the music that fans have been dying for, it gave her followers something to look forward to in the not-so-distant future.

The first share began with jazzy music, an old camera, and a film reel spinning, setting the tone for the rest of the video.

Ariana Grande in pink two-piece for new release

Then, Ariana’s feet marched, adorned in ballet feet, as she hopped onto a motorcycle, wearing a pink two-piece. She had a bandana in her hair parted in the center with adorable pigtails.

Ariana grabbed the handlebars, extending her arms and showing a few distinct tattoos. The video featured chopped-up clips, so some of Ariana’s outfits were difficult to see, but as she revealed in the caption, her latest drop has a December 1 release date. The savvy businesswoman will likely share a few more previews for her upcoming line.

Ariana’s caption read, “introducing our first ever fragrance duo: Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush 🤍🍨🤎♡ available online at Ulta.com on Dec 1.”

The next share showed photos of Ariana’s mod-inspired look, with black-and-white images of the beautiful singer striking a pose in a halter-top. She also shared a package of her newest fragrance, which featured a modern theme, in alignment with the line, called Mod.

The final photo outlined Ariana’s two products, blush and vanilla, stylized in lowercase letters. Since launching last November, Ariana has continued to grow her R.E.M. beauty empire.

Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. beauty makeup line

Ariana released R.E.M. beauty one year ago, and her specialty has been the colorful eye makeup she has rocked since her Sweetener era.

Each Ariana R.E.M beauty drop is called a new Chapter, with Chapter 2’s name called Goodnight N Go, from her song by the same name.

Ariana’s latest fragrance has a 60s vibe, which she referenced to Allure last March.

The singer explained, “We can’t pry the ’60s Barbarella [look] from my DNA ever. I think we just have to come to peace with that.”

Ariana’s duo fragrance, mod vanilla and mod blush, will be available at Ulta on December 1.