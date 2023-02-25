Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have a long history of teaming up to create musical magic.

And if all goes according to plan, the two are about to make another hit.

It’s hard to believe that the first song between the two, Love Me, Harder, came out nearly nine years ago. The song was from Ariana’s smash hit album My Everything, and it definitely put the two on the map as a dynamic duo.

Next, the two teamed up for the Save Your Tears remix in 2021.

Now, Ariana and The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, teamed up to remix the song Die For You. This song was originally from The Weeknd’s album The Highlights, released in 2021.

To promote their latest venture, The Weeknd and Ariana shared upcoming clips from their video on their social media pages.

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd promote Die For You

The clips drummed up publicity for the upcoming song and prepared fans for what was to come. The three-part share showed the two in a dark environment, channeling a different type of energy.

In the first picture, Ariana and The Weeknd had their backs together.

Ariana rocked a leather two-piece with her arms around her waist, looking over her shoulder to face the camera.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd looked to the sky with a tilted head wearing all dark attire.

The second part of the clip featured Ariana singing and the words of the song flashing on the screen in black and red.

Finally, Ariana and The Weeknd smiled with cool tones highlighting the image. The two were on stage and appeared to be having a good time.

The post served its purpose, earning 5 million likes and countless comments.

When Ariana isn’t busy creating hit music, she also has a makeup company.

Ariana Grande’s r.e.m beauty

Ariana Grande joined the makeup world, releasing r.e.m beauty in November 2021, creating a stylized name with all lowercase letters.

The beauty line features pigmented and sparkly eye shadows, which have become part of the singer’s signature look. The company, r.e.m beauty, has vegan and cruelty-free formulations.

Recently, Ariana added fragrances to her growing empire. She created a duo of fragrances called Mod Blush and Mod Vanilla. The fragrances have complementary features, working well together but also separately.

Mod Blush has notes of bergamot, passionfruit, dewy rose, and magnolia for a floral scent. Mod Vanilla has notes of Orrisand Praline and vanilla absolute for a sweet scent.

Fans can buy the r.e.m beauty Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush for $68 at Ulta Beauty.