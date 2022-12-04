Ariana Grande showed off her holiday spirit with former The Voice co-judge Kelly Clarkson for a powerful performance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ariana Grande spread some holiday cheer and looked fantastic while joining Kelly Clarkson for a fabulous performance on Kelly’s show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The vocally talented duo performed an energetic rendition of Ariana’s Christmas song, Santa, Can’t You Hear Me?

Ariana used her Instagram Stories to direct fans toward Kelly’s IG, where she posted the stunning throwback performance.

Kelly revealed in her caption that she enjoyed performing with Ariana on her television show. And it appeared that the audience enjoyed the music too.

Not only did Kelly and Ariana sound amazing–they also looked gorgeous.

Ariana rocked her dark tresses in a ponytail with a ribbon tied around the style to create a festive look.

Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson duet for the holidays

Ariana went strapless in a holiday gown with a white stole wrapped around her arms as she belted her song flawlessly. The r.e.m beauty founder’s face looked stunning as she represented her makeup brand to the fullest with shimmery eyeshadow and bronzed cheeks. Ariana completed the ensemble with sky-high silver stilettos.

Meanwhile, Kelly was pretty in purple as she complemented Ariana’s song, adding her powerful voice into the mix. Kelly wore bright red lipstick and her shoulder-length hair in curls with a side part. She donned a long-sleeve purple dress that touched the ground with ruching and frills, creating a dramatic maxi dress.

Behind Ariana and Kelly was a live band, with members playing instruments and a few musicians singing the backing track to the holiday-themed song.

Kelly’s caption read, “I loved performing “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” with @ArianaGrande last year for my Christmas special!! Y’all can listen to the live version everywhere now.”

As Kelly revealed in her caption, fans could now listen to the live version of the song.

Ariana Grande’s r.e.m beauty mod fragrance

Last November, Ariana branched out from singing and acting to selling her makeup line, r.e.m beauty. Ariana has released a few lines from the brand, focusing on her bright eye shadows and glittery palettes.

As the first anniversary of r.e.m beauty rolled around, Ariana had something up her sleeve: a fragrance. However, as Ariana explained, her latest scent was different because it was a duo.

She dropped mod blush and mod vanilla on December 1. She explained that two new scents went together to create a sensory masterpiece.

Fans can purchase mod blush and mod vanilla at Ulta Beauty.