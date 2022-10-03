April Love Geary in thigh-skimming skirt and sports top for tennis class

April Love Geary looks fabulous as she rocks some tennis gear. Pic credit: @aprillovegeary/Instagram

Model April Love Geary looked absolutely amazing as she took in a tennis session in Malibu while dressed in a thigh-skimming skirt.

April is known to take to the tennis court regularly and often posts videos of herself playing a game.

And judging by a recent snap, the 27-year-old model likes to look the part fantastic when she takes to the court.

It’s unknown just how good April can play the game, but one thing is certain, she definitely looked like the real deal as she rocked an outfit that made her look like a professional.

April’s super athletic and toned physique was clear to see as she wore a pale blue sports top with a black traditional-style tennis skirt.

She was donned in classic white tennis socks and was wearing sandals when snapped, but carrying a pair of white trainers.

Her hair was tied back, and she wore a pair of dark sunglasses.

April Love Geary looked amazing as she attended a morning tennis session. Pic credit: Backgrid

April Love Geary has a ‘great volley and cover’

April recently reposted a video to her Instagram Story from Malibu based tennis coach Dina McBride. April seemed to be playing a doubles match.

McBride had written, “Great volley and cover @aprillovegeary,” over the image.

April Love Geary is engaged to Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke

April has been dating singer Robin Thicke since 2014 following his split from ex-wife Paula Patton, and the model agreed to marry the Blurred Lines singer four years later. However, as of writing, the pair have still not tied the knot.

The couple has three children together, with their first Mia Love, born in February 2018. Since then, the family has been joined by Lola Alain and Luca Patrick.

According to Page Six, April has no intention of signing a prenup agreement with the Blurred Lines singer. In a fan Q&A, she stated, “He’s not marrying anyone else after me. How do you go from, like, the baddest b***h on the planet? Where do you go from there? Trash.”

Earlier this year, Robin reportedly got a tattoo on his arm, which consisted of an outline of April’s naked body.

April Love Geary didn’t expect to be a mom of three at 27

April turned 27 last December, and she celebrated by posting a pic of all the family to Instagram. In the festive snap, they appeared to be in a Christmas tree lot. April and Robin were both casually dressed in this down-to-earth homely snap.

In the lengthy caption, April discussed her surprise that she was a mom to three children at 27 years old. She wrote, “If you would’ve told 16 year old April that you were going to have 3 kids under 4 by the time you’re 27 I would’ve said you’re crazy.”

Thankfully, she also stated that she loved her “family so much” and she thanked Robin for making her day so special.

April has a massive 183,000 followers on Instagram.