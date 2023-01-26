Apple Martin made her first appearance during Paris Fashion Week, and her flair for fashion was evident.

As the child of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, it seems as though 18-year-old Apple is destined for fame. And when it comes to good looks and a sense of fashion, clearly, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Looking every bit the spitting image of her mom, Apple showed off her fashionable side in a sleek head-to-toe Chanel outfit to catch the brand’s Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show.

Apple was captured by photographers making her way outside in The City of Light, looking chic and channeling her inner Alicia Silverstone during her Clueless era in the ’90s.

The beautiful blonde opted for a black-and-white plaid jacket that cropped at her waistline, paired with a matching tweed dress featuring a high waist, black top, and patterned bottom from Chanel’s Spring ready-to-wear 2023 collection. The minidress retails for $4,950.

Apple chose a pair of black platform loafers to keep with her classy-meets-preppy aesthetic, which helped highlight her long, lean legs, compliments of mom Gwyneth.

The teenager accessorized her look with a pair of thick, white-rimmed shades, a classic quilted Chanel crossbody bag with gold chain detailing, an 18-karat-gold bracelet, a diamond necklace, and a Premiere Edition Originale timepiece.

Apple Martin was snapped walking the streets of Paris for her first-ever Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: Newspress/Backgrid

Not only was it Apple’s first fashion show, but she was fortunate enough to snag a front-row seat for the star-studded affair.

Apple Martin talks staying true to her style in ‘timeless’ Chanel outfit

Apple spoke with Vogue about her ensemble for the big event and revealed that she was going for a “classic ’90s” meets “cool grandpa” vibe.

“I wanted my look to encapsulate Chanel’s timelessness while adding edge with a strong eye look,” Apple shared. “My favorite part of the look was the combination of the loafers and the minidress. It’s something that felt very true to my own style.”

You’d never know it by the fashionable look she put together for Chanel’s show, but Apple admitted, “I can’t say that I am super trendy.”

The teenager said she “loves” sweaters and oversized cardigans paired with loafers and a “good pair of comfy Levis.”

“The most important thing for me is feeling like my genuine self when wearing an outfit,” she added.

Apple reps mom Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand with 5-minute makeup routine

Apple’s mom, Gwyneth, founded Goop in 2008, her wellness and lifestyle brand. Apple has served as a rep for the brand, making appearances on Goop’s TikTok.

In April 2021, Apple shared her five-minute morning skincare routine with Goop’s followers. In the recording, seen below, Apple begins with Goop’s cleanser before applying Goop’s Glow Lotion.

Next, the blonde beauty styles her long, blonde hair into “messy” braids, parted in the middle. Apple then fills and defines her brows, followed by an application of Goop’s lip balm.

Apple’s sixth step involves curling her lashes with an eyelash curler and then, finally, applying concealer. Apple blew a kiss to the camera to end the video, looking fresh-faced, beautiful, and ready to tackle her day.