Anya Taylor-Joy stuns in thigh-skimming minidress in embrace with boyfriend Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads in a new short dress.

She wore the outfit while enjoying a day in California with her boyfriend and music artist Malcolm McRae.

The couple has had a very public relationship since the start of 2021 and has even fueled marriage rumors.

The actress wore a red and white checkboard minidress, showing off her toned legs.

The New Mutants star paired the look with oversized black sunglasses, a hair tie as a bracelet, and nearly knee-high white boots perfect for the fall weather.

Malcolm accompanied her in a classic white t-shirt, a matching baseball cap, and brown jeans.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s cover look

This isn’t Anya’s first glamorous look. A few weeks ago, Anya announced that she was doing a cover with Vogue Australia and showed off her photoshoot’s main look with her nine million followers.

She wore a dramatic red Christian Dior textured dress. The sleeveless dress was complemented by red gloves with black and white floral detailing that went above her elbows.

The actress paired it with Tiffany and Co. jewelry, a soft red lip, and wore her hair down.

Her dewy makeup look was done by iconic makeup artist Kellie Stratton, who has also worked with fellow actresses Rose Byrne and Rita Ora.

This is the first time Anya has ever worked with Vogue Australia, and she did not disappoint.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s skin must-have

Anya recently revealed her go-to skin care product to use when filming and in her daily life. And it is both very accessible and quite affordable.

She realized this particular product when she was playing the role of Beth Harmon in the popular Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit.

In an interview with Byrdie, she said, “I had a wonderful makeup artist, Daniel Parker, who I adore. He’s just become a family member, and I will love him forever. He’s a huge proponent of witch hazel. The first thing he did on my skin as I was playing Beth is that he would always prep my skin with witch hazel. I love that you can find that in any pharmacy—it’s so accessible and really does wonders for your skin.”

Anya’s next acting project is her voice acting role as Princess Peach for The Super Mario Bros Movie. The film will be released next year on April 7 and also stars Chris Pratt and Seth Rogen.