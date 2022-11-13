Anya Taylor-Joy looks beautiful with natural makeup and gold jewelry for the Los Angeles premiere of Focus Features’ The Northman. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Talented actress Anya Taylor-Joy put on a bold look for her most recent movie premiere.

Anya is one of the stars of the American black comedy horror film, The Menu. And she was recently in London, one of her hometowns, assisting in the premiere as well as doing some press.

She looked incredible wearing a strapless latex blue dress. The top had a corset-like shape that made her figure look incredible.

However, the bottom added a fun twist by having an asymmetrical and flowy skirt. She also accessorized with matching gloves that covered most of her arms.

Her blonde, almost platinum, long hair was parted to the side, and the ends were slightly curled. For her makeup, she decided to go natural to keep the focus on the bright dress, yet she kept it sophisticated for this red carpet.

Anya also shared other pictures of her press looks, like a long black backless dress and a black and white outfit with matching glasses.

Anya Taylor-Joy is the new ambassador of Viktor & Rolf

The Peaky Blinders actress is also a model who has appeared in many brand campaigns. She became an ambassador for Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb, which was first launched back in 2005.

Anya shared with her 9 million followers on Instagram a snap of the new campaign she is working on, dressed in a beautiful and dreamy light blue dress with her platinum hair falling down her back in slight waves.

With one hand, she showed the pretty perfume bottle to the camera as she maintained a serious expression.

Anya Taylor-Joy talks about the early days of her career

The 26-year-old has one of those success stories that just make you believe in having faith.

When she was just 16 years old, she expressed to her parents that she wanted to become an actress and quit her education. Luckily for her, her parents supported her throughout the process, and eventually moved to London, United Kingdom after living in Argentina for her first six years of life. Despite the hard change and bullying she faced, Anya found a way to make her dreams come true.

Anya talked to Harpers Bazaar about the start of her career and what it taught her. “I feel like, as a kid, I got the best possible training for the nomadic nature of this job.”