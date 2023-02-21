Anya Taylor-Joy oozed glamour Sunday night at the 76th British Academy Film Awards, wearing a strapless gold minidress of the century.

The 26-year-old Hollywood actress posted a carousel of jaw-dropping photos from the annual event. The first snap was taken in what appeared to be an elevator.

There’s simply no denying that Anya’s unbelievably snatched waistline stole the show, as did her mile-long legs and outrageously gorgeous face.

Designed by French fashion house Schiaparelli, the couture velvet dress featured a series of chic bow details along each triangular section.

Anya made a grand statement on the red carpet, adding a matching floor-length cape that covered her long blonde locks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She gave shoutouts to the jewelry designer and a particular celebrity in the caption, writing, “Grateful to my @tiffanyandco family for bringing out the archive, the jewels were sensational :) And my goodness Ms @jamieleecurtis , what a soul you are- an honour to know you 🥰.”

Anya Taylor-Joy stunned in a nude dress at the Critics Choice Awards

Speaking of Anya lighting up the red carpet, she turned up to the Critics Choice Awards looking like an absolute goddess in a sheer tea-length dress.

She shared a subtle glimpse at her nude underwear and super-sculpted physique beneath the see-through decorated skirt.

Mirroring the femininity of the look, the Queen’s Gambit star wore her bright blonde tresses in an elaborate updo with a center part and a few select strands left out.

Anya completed the captivating ensemble with a bronze smokey eye, nude lip, and Tiffany & Co. bling.

Of course, she expressed gratitude to the Critics Choice Awards in the caption, adding, “And THANK YOU @tiffanyandco @jaegerlecoultre and @dior for decking your girl out, felt very special 💋.”

Anya Taylor-Joy rocked a plunging corset crop top to support Dior

As a global ambassador and the shining face of Dior, it should come as no surprise that Anya showed up dressed to impress at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week.

The Golden Globe Award winner dazzled in a black and cream embroidered corset top with a plunging neckline and a trendy high-waisted skirt with sheer lace panels.

Naturally, the entire outfit came from the legendary fashion house’s 2023 collection, and it was topped off by a ribboned choker adorned with glistening pearls.

Anyone who follows Anya is well aware of her partnership with Dior, as she frequently shares the brand’s latest looks on her Instagram.

She captioned the share, “🪩A pleasure as always💣 Beautiful show yesterday @dior #ryanhastings – love this family 🌹.”

Now, looking at Anya, many are quick to assume that she’s full of confidence, but during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she shared some wisdom on how she handles her own insecurities.

She said, “Is there anything I’ve learnt about confidence? Listen, I’m still figuring it out. I think it’s something that has to come from you. I don’t think it’s something that you can rely on other people to constantly validate you for… You have to believe that you are worthy. And that’s actually really hard.”