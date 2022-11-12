Anya Taylor-Joy looks beautiful with long natural lashes and pink eyeshadow for an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

American-Argentinian actress Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the most talented actresses of her generation.

She has recently appeared on one of the most famous British talk shows, The Graham Norton Show, and she looked incredible for it.

Anya showed off her slim and tall figure in a black bra. She then put on a sheer black lace elegant vest that she left open to show her physique.

Next, she put on a matching pair of pants, except these had white lace ends for a little contrast.

She styled her blonde, almost platinum, long hair straight and let it fall over her back. For her makeup, she went for a silver metallic shade that she used as her eyeshadow and a dark pink lip.

The actress posted pictures of this look on her Instagram, which now has an impressive 9 million followers. She urged her followers in the caption on this post to tune in to the show to see her next to some of her idols. Anya also teased a trip to New York City, probably to do some more promo.

Anya Taylor-Joy is the new ambassador for Jaeger-LeCoultre watches

The actress is now the face of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso watch for the fall campaign of 2022.

For this campaign, Anya can be seen wearing the Reverso Duetto Classic Small watch in pink gold against a monochromatic background in a white dress.

Nicholas Hoult also starred in this campaign next to the actress.

Anya Taylor-Joy talks about her red carpet experience

The 26-year-old has received several important nominations– two Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Because of her incredible roles in different movies, she has to walk through many red carpets. The actress spoke to Vogue magazine about what it’s like to get ready and attend these glamorous events.

“I, like, blackout when it’s happening. It’s so, so overwhelming. … [I ask the photographers] not to scream at me. And I’ve noticed that recently, when I step onto a carpet, they’re like, ‘OK, we get more from her if we’re more calm,’ because I just don’t respond to aggression. I shut down.”

Anya has appeared in tv shows like Peaky Blinders, Emma, and Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit. All of these shows have gained her massive attention from the media and the public.