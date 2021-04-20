Antron Pippen’s cause of death: How did Scottie Pippen’s son die?

Antron Pippen has died at age 33, according to a statement released by his father Scottie Pippen. Pic credit: Scottie Pippen/Instagram

Scottie Pippen’s eldest son, Antron, has died at the age of 33, according to a statement.

The former Chicago Bulls star shared the news on his social media, describing his first-born child as a “beautiful soul.” The NBA Hall of Famer did not give a cause of death but revealed his son’s chronic lung condition did not deter his basketball ambitions.

Pippen captioned an Instagram post with a statement and several photos paying tribute to his son. “The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.”

“Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though — Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”

Antron Pippen was one of the top high school basketball prospects in his age group. He was a point guard that played college basketball for South Georgia Technical College and appeared in games for Texas A&M International University.

Antron is Scottie’s only child from his marriage to Karen McCollum, who is asked fans to keep in their thoughts in his statement on his son’s death.

“Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”

Antron’s cause of death is unknown

Scottie Pippen’s revelation that his son suffered from chronic asthma has led to speculation that the potentially fatal lung condition caused Antron’s death. However, the former basketball player said he believes the health condition affected his son’s promising basketball career.

Scottie Pippen, who played 17 seasons in the NBA, had eight children. His daughter, Tyler with former girlfriend Sonya Roby died nine days after her birth in 1994.

Antron former college basketball team South Georgia Technical College paid tribute on Twitter to Pippen’s son following the tragic news of his death.

“The Jets family was saddened to learn of the death of one of our former players, Antron Pippen. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. Antron was a Jet during the 2006-2007 season.”

Antron was 33 years old and did not have any children. His Instagram account was last active in May 2019 when he posted a photo with his mother Karen.