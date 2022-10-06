Antonia Desplat stuns braless in plunging dress with a thigh-high slit for Santaram premiere

Actress Antonia Desplat poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @antonia.desplat/Instagram

Antonia Desplat wowed fans this week when she hit the red carpet for the premiere of her new series, Shantaram.

The 28-year-old French actress wore a black floor-length Yves Saint Laurent gown for the occasion, complete with a plunging neckline and thigh-high split on the skirt.

Pairing the look with simple Cartier jewelry and black heels, Antonia also wore red nail varnish on her fingers and toes, which matched her lipstick.

Antonia, who plays the role of Karla in the upcoming Apple+ TV series, joked that she was channeling her character’s “inner black panther” in the outfit.

Joining her at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles were her co-stars, including Charlie Hunnam, Fayssal Bazzi, Elektra Kilbey, Vincent Perez, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Rachel Kamath, and Matthew Joseph.

British actor Charlie, 42, wore a blue suit and pulled his blonde locks into a ponytail as he laughed along with his cast mates.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

What is Santaram about?

Based on Gregory David Roberts’ best-selling 2003 novel, Shantaram – which will drop its first three episodes on the platform on October 14 – has been in the works with the studio since 2018 and began filming a year later.

The much-awaited series will see Charlie star as fugitive Lin Ford, who is looking to get lost in 1980s Bombay after breaking out of prison.

Trying to avoid the trouble he’s running from, Lin then meets Antonia’s character Karla Saaranen and must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

Roberts’ story is loosely based on his life as a convicted bank robber who escaped prison and fled to India 40 years ago. Still, specific details – such as characters and critical plot points – have been changed to combine many different people and events, with Roberts stating that the book is a novel rather than an autobiography.

That didn’t stop Sons of Anarchy star Charlie from singing its praises. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he described the book as “a really magnificently written novel that just exposed me to a world that I’d never seen before, and many different facets of the world of India’” which is a “grand, sweeping, wildly romantic love story” and also one “of great adventure and self-discovery.”

Who is Antonia Desplat?

Now based in London, Antonia is the daughter of French violinist Dominique Lemonnier – who has produced the scores for Hollywood hits such as Godzilla, Little Women, and The Danish Girl – and composer Alexandre Desplat.

Winning two Oscars for his scores to the films The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Shape of Water, Alexandre has also received nine additional Academy Award nominations and won three Cesars, three BAFTAs, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Grammys.

Antonia has been in a relationship with film producer Edward Japp for nine years.