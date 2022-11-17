Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan split again

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan have split after 10 years together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan have split up again, after an on-again-off-again romance that has spanned an entire decade.

The 26-year-old ballerina and The Fault in Our Stars actor, 28, have succumbed to the Hollywood curse, splitting up once again and breaking our collective hearts.

Though it’s not surprising another celebrity couple has bitten the dust, it’s a sad breakup considering Violetta and Ansel are high school sweethearts and have been together since 2012.

Violetta confirmed the split in an E! News interview yesterday while attending the new Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum.

When asked how she would describe single life, the professional dancer said “I think it’s fun,” and revealed her advice for single women, saying, “Focus on your work and your passions. I’m 26, so right now is the age to push ahead and focus on that — on yourself.”

Her relationship with the Baby Driver actor has definitely put her in the spotlight which comes with some challenges, but Violetta said she tries to “focus on the good stuff.”

She told the media outlet that despite the fact that there is a lot of negativity, there is also a lot of positivity, which she feels is lucky.

The couple haven’t been seen together in months

Ansel and Violetta have not been seen together publicly since November 2021 when they attended the premiere of Ansel’s movie West Side Story. However, they were spotted two months later in private at The Nines in New York City for Violetta’s birthday, where Ansel supposedly gave her a serenade.

Ansel has kept a low profile since he was accused of sexual assault in 2020 by a girl named Gabby on Twitter. In a post that is no longer available, she claimed Ansel had forced her into sex when she was just 17 and he was in his 20s.

In a since-deleted Instagram statement, Ansel admitted to the relationship, which he claims took place in 2014, but denied ever sexually assaulting the accuser. The actor claimed he had ended the relationship in an immature way, saying he had stopped responding to her.

Violetta Komyshan and Ansel had been dating since 2012 after meeting in high school

Violetta and Ansel met in 2012 when they were both at LaGuardia High School in NYC, however, they split up for the first time after two years together when Ansel started to find acting success. It was around this period when The Fault in Our Stars and Divergent premiered, making him a household name almost overnight.

Despite their busy schedules and Ansel’s newfound fame, they managed to find their way back to each other and in 2015 Ansel confirmed they were back on, telling Details, “I was doing okay. But I knew something was missing, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s love.’”

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan have split after 10 years together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

But, it looks like their high school love story fizzled out. While Ansel continues to keep a low profile, it appears as if Violetta is doing quite well with several projects in the works.

She excitedly told E! News that she’s currently working on a project with producer Alexander Grant, and recently did a show that involved dancing in a storefront window in Soho.