Anne Hathaway stuns in thigh-skimming Moncler skirt and top

Anne Hathway stuns in a Moncler outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Image Press Agency

Anne Hathaway looks incredible in a thigh-skimming Moncler skirt and top as she attends the designer’s 70th-anniversary celebration in Milan, Italy.

Moncler is a French-founded, Italian-operated fashion brand known for creating iconic winter weather garments for the luxurious.

The extraordinary show took place in Milan at the Piazza del Duomo on Saturday, September 24 at 9 pm Central European Summer Time.

The American actress was dressed in a bright winter white look, which was the evening’s theme for showcasing the new Moncler Extroniary Forever collection.

Her matching white turtle neck with short sleeves and a white skirt looked incredible in contrast with her chocolate brown locks.

Anne was joined in the Piazza by many other fashionable celebrities and Moncler collaborators like Pharrell Williams, Michele Lamy, Francesco Ragazzi, and Hiroshi Fujiwara.

She made sure to thank the talented team by captioning her Instagram post with, “Thank you very much to @moncler for generously including Adam and I in your 70th-anniversary celebration. Major respect to all involved, especially @sadeckwaff for his ingenious choreography and to @virnatoppiofficial for giving one of the most courageous and excellent performances I have ever seen. Congratulations! #Moncler70”.

Shop Anne Hathaway’s Moncler look

For the celebration, Anne went for a simple yet elegant all-white look that showed off her natural beauty.

Anne is seen wearing the Wool & Viscose Sweater by Moncler, which retails for $725.00.

This sweater is designed to be worn alone during mild fall temperatures or layered when the temperature starts to drop, making it an extremely versatile staple in an elegant wardrobe.

She paired this stunning sweater with the Moncler Padded Mini Skirt, which retails for $690.00.

This A-line skirt is crafted from nylon léger and features micro-diamond quilting with oversized patch pockets to add a contrasting touch.

All-white was the perfect option for adding an element of fun and youthful spirit to Anne’s outfit!

Moncler’s 70th Anniversary Celebration

The Moncler 70th Anniversary Celebration featured 700 dancers, 200 musicians, 100 choir members, and 952 models, a tribute to the brand’s first year in business.

This might seem like a random number but, it’s entirely strategic for the brand to have 1952 cast members involved in this extraordinary performance.

The brand was celebrating its 70th anniversary, as Moncler was founded in 1952, and its goal was to showcase the brand’s years of commitment to the extraordinary.

So, they strayed away from the traditional runway show and opted for an engaging performance that wowed fashion lovers worldwide.

The whole night was also a love letter to the brand’s iconic Maya Jacket, which bridges the brand’s future in fashion with its origin story.

They have updated their signature jacket by creating the reimagined Moncler Maya 70 Short Down Jacket.

It is an online exclusive that is only in stock in select Milan boutiques with a hefty price tag of €1,300.

To see how fantastic this jacket looks on, check out the many performers who looked incredible wearing the new design during the show.