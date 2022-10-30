Anne Hathaway looks gorgeous smiling for the camera and wearing big gold earrings for the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

American actress Anne Hathaway has done it again.

The never-aging Princes of Genovia is the face of the Vogue Hong Kong November issue, and she looked incredible in different bright and classy looks.

She looked super classy in a huge and sparkly hot pink gown with pink leather gloves that covered more than half of her arms.

She accessorized with a thick gold necklace and matching bracelet. Her long brown hair was styled in a ponytail with extensions to make it look more dramatic.

Hathaway also dazzled in the photo shoot when she donned a skintight outfit covered entirely in animal print. The entire outfit was comprised of a long sleeve, collared blouse, fitted pixie pants, and pointy-toed pump heels. Each piece contained varying versions of a leopard print, but managed to go perfectly when pieced together.

To accessorize this specific look, she used a gold serpent as her necklace and added an immense amount of volume to her hair.

Anne Hathaway stuns in classy all-Chanel outfit for Vogue Hong Kong

In another picture she shared with her 25.4 million Instagram followers, Hathaway decided to go all-Chanel by wearing a signature jacket of the brand with a white turtle neck underneath and a matching mini skirt.

Hathaway is known for being an excellent rep for the brand. Her iconic character in The Devil Wears Prada wore a classy Chanel outfit that is still well-recognized. Over the years, she has also worn Chanel on award show red carpets, including when she dazzled at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards.

This photoshoot provided Hathaway’s fans and followers with an array of absolutely stunning looks beyond the classic Chanel and head-to-toe animal print. From huge yellow puffy coats to shiny purple leather jacket dresses and thigh-high boots, Hathaway killed every one of these looks.

Anne Hathaway talks about her role in Mother’s Instinct

Hathaway is about to turn 40 this November, and she is taking on even more major and challenging roles in her career.

This March, the actress starred alongside Jared Leto in the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed. Hathaway was asked about this in her interview with Vogue, along with the many other projects she is currently working on. In the same chat, Hathaway spoke about her latest film, Mother’s Instinct, where she co-stars with her close friend Jessica Chastain.

About this, she said, “That was the hardest role I have played. It touched my worst fear and I almost backed out of the film because I didn’t know if I could go there as an actress.”