The gorgeous and talented Anne Hathaway never fails to amaze the public with her fashion style.

At 39 years old, the movie star still looks like she is in her 20s, and her clothing definitely reflects that as well.

She recently looked chic and sophisticated wearing a white mini dress with silver details on its neck.

This dress was layered with a stunning oversized suit jacket with blue and white triangles all over it.

But of course, she needed to protect herself from the elements even more by wearing a pair of black sheer tights underneath that she paired with a fabulous set of black knee-high boots.

The Princess Diaries actress accessorized this look with a black leather clutch, a couple of rings adorning her fresh manicure, and a cool pair of black sunglasses.

Anne Hathaway wows in plunging yellow strapless dress

Yellow is not an easy color to wear since it doesn’t go with everyone’s skin tone, however, that is no problem for Hathaway.

She later stunned wearing a strapless sexy yellow dress with a high slit on her left leg.

For accessories, she opted for some silver hoop earrings, as well as a couple of rings, and a pair of transparent and sparkly silver heels.

The official account of Harpers Bazaar on Instagram posted a few pictures of the actress and all the looks she wore in just 24 hours.

Anne Hathaway talks about her acting career

Hathaway started acting when she was just 17 years old. This early start in her career lead her to become one of the most talented actresses of her generation as well as winning an Oscar in 2013 for Les Miserables.

After so many years of hard work, she now lives in an apartment overlooking New York’s Central Park with her husband Adam Shulman, who she met back in 2008 through friends and eventually married a couple of years later. The couple now has two kids.

She spoke with You magazine about how fortunate she feels to have what she does now, especially since she was not born into such a lavish and luxurious life. She later touched on her acting career by saying how lucky she feels.

“One of the luckiest breaks I had was being born into a family where acting wasn’t feared but respected and valued,” she said. “Though at the same time, they saw first-hand that it’s not necessarily the most mentally healthy career for children.”

Luckily for Hathaway, she has had a lot of success in her career and she doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.