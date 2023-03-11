Anne Hathaway knows how to turn up her superstar fashion, and she did just that for the Versace Fall/Winter Fashion Show for 2023.

The event was held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, and Anne showed up in the kind of glamor that only a true star can pull off.

The Golden Globe Award winner sported a little black dress made from a shiny material resembling crocodile leather.

The actress paired the chic dress with shiny platform black boots that rose up past her ankles.

Underneath both stylish pieces, Anne wore a pair of sheer black tights that complemented the length and shape of her legs.

The Hollywood star carried a small black purse that helped to tie the look together.

Anne Hathaway attends a fashion show in the most glamorous style. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Backgrid

She accessorized her fabulous look with a couple of bracelets, a silver chain necklace, and large hoop earrings.

Anne’s long brown hair tumbled in its trademark fashion, in perfect subtle waves over her shoulders and behind her back.

The artist covered her face with large and dark sunglasses that added an air of mystery and glamor to the star. She completed her look with a small smile that spoke volumes.

Anne has truly gorgeous features, and sometimes they show up in unexpected places…

Anne Hathaway was brew-ti-ful for a latte

Anne posted a gorgeous selfie to Instagram with her steaming hot expression as the highlight of the shot, which would be sure to warm anyone’s heart.

She included in the caption, “Swipe right for a warm surprise…”

A swipe right on the Academy Award winner’s post showed a perfect blend of a surprise indeed. The next image captured a beautiful cup of joe that had Anne’s picture-perfect mug etched into the foam.

The latte would be the absolute best way to wake up and rise and grind. The artistry was on point, and it was likely a delicious treat.

The post earned a “latte” love with well over 6 million likes and thousands of comments poured in.

Anne Hathaway’s fitness tricks

Anne’s beautiful features are hard to miss, but she also works hard to keep her fitness in check.

Anne’s former physical therapist, Ramona Braganza, shared some of Anne’s favorite fitness tips with the world so that more people could utilize the great ideas.

According to Women’s Health, some of the fitness tips that Anne loves are to work out in the morning, to use music, and to make the workouts fun.

The Primetime Emmy Award winner must be a morning person because Ramona said that Anne would work out for one hour in the morning, five days a week, leading up to attending the Oscars in 2009.

When speaking about adding music to the fitness routines, Ramona said, “For most actresses, training in a gym can be monotonous, so we’d use music during workouts.”

It’s definitely a great idea and certainly would help to make things more fun. Ramona said that to keep things upbeat, Anne would often warm up by dancing.

It seems to work for Anne, as she looks incredible.