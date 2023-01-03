Anne Hathaway stuns in a glittery tube top to ring in the new year

Anne Hathaway poses up a storm in a New Year selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Alexandra Glen/Featureflash

Anne Hathaway’s latest sizzling ensemble was giving The Greatest Showman vibes – and honestly, we are obsessed!

The 40-year-old rocked a glittery tube top and an equally as bedazzled top hat for a New Year’s Eve selfie.

For over 20 years, Anne has been wowing fans thanks to her impeccable talent, flawless beauty, and gorgeous smile.

The mom-of-two star has also pulled off plenty of wow-worthy looks throughout her two-decade career.

From a pulse-racing Gucci dress to a chic blazer and tights combo, Anne is easily one of Hollywood’s most stylish celebs, and many of her adoring fans can’t wait to see what look she will serve next.

On New Year’s Eve, the stunner took to her Instagram to share a selfie of her latest outfit – and it did not disappoint.

Anne Hathaway looks sensational in sparkly tube top

For the snap, Anne slipped into a gold tube top that showed off plenty of her sun-kissed skin

Adding a touch of glamour and style to the look, Anne’s tube top was adorned with gold sequins that glistened in the light.

The gold number hugged her sensational figure flawlessly as she struck a gorgeous pose for her 25.9 million Instagram followers.

Anne teamed the tube top with a dark blue top hat that was just as sparkly and fabulous!

The Hollywood star’s choice of accessory was definitely giving The Greatest Showman vibes. It was also emblazoned with silver sequins.

Anne was snapped holding a sparkler for the sizzling selfie and captioned the post, “Happy New Year.”

Anne Hathaway’s personal trainer reveals workout secrets

From strutting her stuff in The Devil’s Wear Prada to kicking butt in The Dark Knight Rises, Anne Hathaway has done it all.

The brunette beauty still looks as flawless as she did back in 2001 when she shot to fame thanks to The Princess Diaries movie series.

Her killer figure and shape require a lot of dedication and commitment, though.

Earlier this year, Anne’s personal trainer, Ramona Braganza, spoke to Harper’s Bazaar and spilled the tea about the star’s workout secrets.

The celeb PT claimed that their sessions with Anne would include “five days of one-hour workouts in the morning.”

She added that the pair would incorporate all kinds of training, specifically the 321 Training Method.

“It involves cardio, circuit and core work, using resistance tools to achieve strength,” she explained.

For Anne, the trainer revealed they worked on her arms in particular. This was to help her “accentuate her back and support her posture.”

Carry on with what you’re doing, Anne, because you look sensational!