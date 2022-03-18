Anne Hathaway shows off toned abs, long legs in blue cutout dress while posing with Jared Leto for WeCrashed

Anne Hathaway shows off her lean frame on the red carpet for her new TV Show, WeCrashed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Anne Hathaway is returning to television with the highly anticipated series WeCrashed. The actress walked the blue carpet of WeCrashed and wowed photographers and fans. She wore a long blue cutout dress that showed a hint of her taut tummy and statuesque frame.

Anne Hathaway plays opposite Jared Leto in the upcoming Apple TV + series.

She portrays Rebekah Neumann, the wife of Israeli businessman Adam Neumann in her latest role.

Her fashion choices on the WeCrashed press tour continue to impress fans of the actress.

Anne Hathaway shows off toned abs and statuesque body in a blue dress while posing with Jared Leto

Anne Hathaway wowed in a stylish David Koma sky blue dress as she walked the blue carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures premiere of WeCrashed.

Anne’s asymmetrical cutout dress revealed a peek at her black bra and lean figure. The dress featured a dangerously high thigh slit, which displayed her Aquazzura cutout heels.

Meanwhile, co-star Jared Leto wore a shimmering Gucci suit and sparkly Gucci gloves.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Anne, who is currently on a press tour for the highly-anticipated show, has worn head-turning styles that have fans excited. Stylist Erin Walsh dressed Anne in a colorful three-piece suit by Christopher John Rogers that made headlines earlier this week.

Sign up for our newsletter!

About new Apple TV+ show WeCrashed

WeCrashed is a dark comedy and love story about the ascent and descent of WeWork and WeWork’s charismatic CEO, Adam Neumann. Anne Hathaway plays Rebekah Neumann, the spiritual advisor, and wife of Adam.

WeCrashed — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Watch this video on YouTube

MonstersandCritics had an exclusive interview with Anne Hathaway, who provided details about the show, what makes it unique and why she was attracted to the project.

Anne explained her preparations for the role, “What I did was immerse myself in the things that she loved, and the things that she had been very open about that had guided her in her development as a person and in her mind and a spirit, and I reacted to those things.”

Anne also described how WeCrashed is a dark comedy, “We take our lives very seriously, and so I find that oftentimes the more serious I play it, the straighter I play it, the funnier the comedy is. So much of this show takes place smack dab in the middle of an absurd place, and the stakes keep getting raised.”

The first three episodes of WeCrashed debut on March 18th on Apple TV+.