Anne Hathaway smiles for the camera in a natural makeup look and big gold earrings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

The actress Anne Hathaway seems never to age as she always continues to look super young and always wears the latest trends.

Hathaway recently became one of Elle’s magazine 2022 Women in Hollywood, and she is very proud of such a memorable title.

The 39-year-old actress stunned for the camera wearing a plunging shiny black leather coat and sheer black tights that allowed her to show off those wonderful long legs of hers.

She posed, sitting on a chair and a pair of high stiletto heels, giving it all for the camera.

In another picture, she can be seen wearing a suit vest with a low v-neck and a matching jacket blazer on top of her shoulders. She also put on a very formal pair of pants that were still in the same color.

She also posted a few other shots clothed in different black dresses.

Anne Hathaway wows in black lace mini dress

One of them, in particular, was a black lace mini dress. Underneath, she wore what seemed to be a red bralette and she let the straps of the bralette and the dress down to give off a sexier look.

Her long dark brown hair was parted to the side and styled in a very natural way, with slight curls.

Her makeup was also very natural, yet her rosy lip did make them pop a bit more.

Hathaway posted several photos of this photoshoot on her Instagram, which has just surpassed 25 million followers.

She showed her gratitude for the team behind this magazine issue in the caption by saying, “I am so proud to have been one of Elle Magazine’s 2022 Women in Hollywood. I am also very grateful that this Alaïa and I found each other at last. Thank you Nina Garcia and Sharif Hamza!!”

Anne Hathaway speaks about the early days of her career

As previously stated, Hathaway is pushing 40 years old.

She has been acting since she was very young, however, her breakthrough came in 2011 when she starred in the Disney Channel’s comedy movie The Princess Diaries, making a lot of young girls fans of the movie and her.

The actress recently spoke with Elle magazine about the early days of her career and the way she used to think back then.

Hathaway started, “In the beginning of my career, I was so worried about messing up that I missed a lot of great moments because I was so stressed out. I’m at a point in my life now where I know having a first time at something remarkable like that—it’s the only time it ever happens. And being in a place where I could enjoy it felt like a really positive development.”

After so many projects, and so many years in the industry, Hathway does her best to just enjoy doing her art without thinking of what other people might think.