Anne Hathaway looked stunning as she graced the red carpet in a sheer dress.

The actress stepped out for the premiere of She Came to Me at the 73rd annual Berlin International Film Festival with other stars such as Toni Garrn, Peter Dinklage, and Kristen Stewart on Thursday night.

The 40-year-old beauty wore a black Valentino Haute Couture nude dress that showed her slender physique.

She added black leather opera gloves from the 2023 Le Club Couture spring/summer collection to complete the outfit.

The actress accessorized with dangling diamond earrings.

Anne styled her hair in a high bun with bangs which mirrored Aubrey Hepburn’s classic look.

Anne Hathaway looked gorgeous on the red carpet at the Berlin International Film Festival. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Anne completed the gorgeous look in silhouette heels with pointed toes as she was pictured smiling on the red carpet.

She Came to Me is a romantic comedy movie starring the actress alongside Peter Dinklage and Marisa Tomei.

Dinklage portrays composer Steven Lauddem who suffers from creative block and is unable to finish the score for his big comeback opera.

Anne plays his wife, Patricia, who motivates him to find inspiration.

The movie was released on February 16 and was directed by Rebecca Miller.

How Anne Hathaway stays in shape

The actress has undergone body transformations for movies but generally stays in shape for her health.

According to Eat This, one of Anne’s personal trainers, Ramona Braganza, said the Hollywood star participated in Braganza’s 321 Training Method, which included cardio, circuit drills, and core exercises.

She also performed resistance workouts involving weights. One of her training regimens for a movie role involved one-hour workouts five days a week.

The Hollywood star enjoys Bikram yoga but turned up the intensity of her routine for certain movie roles.

When preparing for her role as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises, Anne said at the time, “There’s a workout hump where you’re so weak that you hate everything, and everything’s painful, and you look like an idiot.”

As for her eating habits, Anne is primarily a vegetarian but sometimes eats meat. She generally sticks to healthy eating options to maintain her slender and toned figure.

According to Plant Based News, The Devil Wears Prada star recently invested in the San Francisco-based company The EVERY Co, which creates egg proteins without using chickens.

“The need to transform our food system has never been clearer or more urgent,” Anne said in a statement, per the outlet, continuing:

“An important piece of the puzzle is in nature-equivalent animal proteins, such as EVERY has been developing. I’m proud to back this vision of a better future.”