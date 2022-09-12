Anna Shumate poses for mirror selfie in white crop top

Influencer Anna Shumate has been wowing fans with her selfies. Pic credit: @annashumatee/Instagram

Anna Shumate has shared her latest mirror selfie while rocking a white crop top.

The TikTok star uploaded the snap on her Instagram Stories, causing a stir with fans.

Anna looked typically poised in the picture, which revealed her toned stomach as she clutched a drink to her side.

Her Instagram is currently packed with selfies, which have proved a massive hit with fans as they lap up her enviable lifestyle.

The 19-year-old has amassed a significant following on social media recently.

The high amount of social media followers comes despite her admitting that she only joined TikTok in 2019 “as a joke.”

Pic credit: @annashumatee/Instagram

She told the When I Make it to LA site, “I had no plans when I joined TikTok. I started it as a joke just to see what would happen and then within a few weeks I was already at 20k.”

Anna’s success comes from a mix of fun content, including dances and comedy shorts — which keep her millions of followers regularly entertained.

Anna Shumate is always keeping it fun on social media

Under the TikTok handle @annabananaxdddd, Anna always tends to keep her videos light-hearted as she performs crazy moves, messes around with friends, and regularly mimes along to music.

She’s also teamed up with fellow influencers, such as Rachel Brockman.

However, Anna’s not the only influencer who has been exciting social media with revealing pics as of late.

Monsters and Critics previously reported on fashionista Chiara Ferragni baring some skin as she went braless in a blue tank top for an elevator selfie.

The center of the crop top was completely open with criss-cross laces tying around her svelte waist. The crop top was blue and matched her icy blue eyes.

Olivia Culpo shows off toned abs

Last week, fellow influencer Olivia Culpo similarly stunned fans in a hot pink crop top.

The former Miss Universe showed off tanned and toned abs in the hot pink piece, which featured a clasp in the front and long sleeves with feathers on the ends.

She paired the look with high-waisted, ripped jeans that showed off her toned abs and black platform shoes that gave off ultimate 90s vibes.

Her short, brunette hair was parted in the middle, while her makeup matched the color of her outfit. She wore shiny, light pink eyeshadow and went heavier on the lipstick with a darker pink shade.

Olivia wore the outfit for a stroll in New York City and showed herself lying in bed at one point, perhaps tired from a day out in such a busy place.