Anna Shumate in black string bikini says ‘sorry mom’

Anna Shumate close up. Pic credit: @annashumatee/Instagram

Anna Shumate is delighting her Instagram followers with fresh swimwear shots.

The social media favorite and Coach influencer stripped down to skimpy swimwear in her latest share, showing off her slender and killer figure and opting for a classic black color palette.

The TikTok star also threw in an amusing and witty caption for the cherry on the cake.

Posing with her tiny waist and curves on show, Anna sizzled as she modeled a barely-there and black string bikini while snapping herself indoors.

Backed by a door and a hanging towel, the influencer showed off her toned abs and trim thighs, also going neutral with her facial expression.

Anna wore her long blonde hair down and unfussy.

The star leaned forward in one slide to offer a close-up, drawing attention to her tattoos. She left the flash effect visible for a retro and gritty finish.

In a caption, Anna told her fans: “Sorry mom.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Anna Shumate is ‘one and done’ in crop top

Selfies seem to be Anna’s area of expertise. Earlier this year, she gained likes for posing amid a white-tiled and bathroom backdrop, showing off her figure in a tight black tube top.

“One and done,” she wrote.

Anna has also attracted media attention amid her social media rise. “The best perk of this TikTok fame is that I have made so many friends and have gotten super close within such a short amount of time,” the teen star told When I Make It To LA.

Anna joins the generation of TikTok-famous influencers such as superstar Addison Rae, plus faces including Daisy Keech. “I had no plans when I joined TikTok. I started it as a joke just to see what would happen and then within a few weeks I was already at 20k,” she also stated.

Anna Shumate gaining fans fast

Anna boasts 2.2 million Instagram followers. Meanwhile, her TikTok is followed by 12.8 million.

Anna serves up viral dances and challenges via her accounts, but both platforms are serving her well as brands snap her up for endorsements. She currently fronts luggage brand Coach, whose main faces include singers Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez.

Anna has also influenced for activewear brand Alo Yoga, plus retail giant Amazon.

As to life outside of social media, Anna revealed: “One of my favorite things to do outside of TikTok is play soccer. Whenever I get the chance to go up to the fields and just shoot around, I do.”