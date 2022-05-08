Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead wore Janet Jackson’s outfit to a Kentucky Derby gala

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead with her dad Larry Birkhead. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead showed off her fashionable side while paying homage to Janet Jackson.

Dannielynn, 15, attended the Barnstable-Brown Gala over the weekend alongside her dad, Larry Birkhead. Larry dated Dannielynn’s late mom, Anna Nicole, for two years before her passing in 2007.

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead honors Janet Jackson by wearing her exact outfit from 19 years ago

Anna Nicole and Larry’s teenage daughter paid tribute to multi-talented pop icon Janet Jackson with her outfit for the event.

Dannielynn wore the exact outfit that Janet donned for the same event in 2003, nearly 20 years prior. She looked grown up in the outfit, which she accessorized exactly as Janet did.

Dannielynn wore a black newsboy cap, a white button-down shirt and black tie, a black suit jacket and matching, oversized pants with a black leather filigree belt, and a red velvet rose on her lapel to top it all off.

The young blonde beauty posed next to her dad for some snaps that Larry shared on their shared Instagram account.

“Off to the Barnstable-Brown Gala with Dannielynn,” Larry captioned the Instagram post. “Dannielynn is wearing Janet Jackson’s personal outfit that Janet wore to the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala. It was purchased as a part of Janet’s @juliens_auctions benefitting charity. Ironically, Janet is expected to attend tonight. Next up the @kentuckyderby then taking Dannielynn to her first @janetjackson concert.”

Larry Birkhead, daughter Dannielynn meet Janet Jackson, attend her concert

As it turned out, not only did the lucky teenager channel the gifted choreographer, but she got to meet Janet too. Larry shared another post on Instagram, along with a snap of himself, Janet Jackson, and Dannielynn smiling for the camera.

“What a night! Dannielynn got to meet @janetjackson at the Barnstable-Brown Gala, while wearing Janet’s outfit that she wore to the same party in 2003,” read the caption. “Janet was so gracious and complimentary of Dannielynn in her outfit. She made Dannielynn so happy and even graciously posed for a photo with us.”

Ahead of the event, Larry teased his and Dannielynn’s fans in another post, in which he shared that he was taking Dannielynn to her first Janet Jackson concert.

The video post showed Dannielynn getting her hair foiled ahead of her fun-filled weekend, and the song Control by Janet Jackson played in the background.

“Glad to be returning to the annual Barnstable-Brown Gala to benefit diabetes research! Dannielynn is planning a truly iconic outfit…What will it be❓” the caption stated. “Then we are off to the races for the @kentuckyderby weekend and I’m taking Dannielynn to her first @janetjackson concert. It’s gonna be an awesome weekend!”

Sadly, this year marked the 15th anniversary of Anna Nicole’s death. Larry honored the former Playboy model and actress with a sweet post on Instagram. In his message, Larry compared Dannielynn’s beauty and character to that of her late mother’s: “Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one of a kind teenager with her Mom’s smile, beauty and courage.”