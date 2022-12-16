Anna Kendrick sizzles in a classy minidress paired with some dangerously high heels. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/Admedia

Actress Anna Kendrick isn’t usually posting on social media, but she’s been quite active the past few days as she’s shared her first posts in three months.

The highly-awarded actress is coming off of the release of her latest film, Alice, Darling, and still winning from her directorial debut back in September when it was revealed she would be directing a true crime thriller called The Dating Game.

Though she’s held various roles, Anna is known for being humorous and seemingly easygoing, and a bit quirky, and her latest post shines a light on her fun side.

She shared a couple of photos with her Instagram followers on Thursday as she posed for a quick mirror selfie in what looks like a hotel room.

Anna wore a casual white minidress with dainty embellishments and thin straps and winterized the look with a black turtleneck sweater under the dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She brought special attention to her incredibly high heels in the shot, pointing a question to her followers.

Anna Kendricks asks, ‘Is it a crime?’

“I mean, is it wrong to love yourself while wearing stripper heels?? Is it a crime???” She asked in the caption.

Based on the hundreds of thousands of likes from her 22.8 million followers, it doesn’t look like Anna is guilty of any crime here aside from stealing fans’ hearts.

Anna Kendrick’s workout routine

Anna generally doesn’t take herself too seriously and is pretty relatable when it comes to sharing her experiences with trying to be into health and wellness.

She revealed to Shape magazine a couple of years ago that she wants to find the perfect diet and workout routine and be able to do it all the time, but the whole workout-and-diet-routine thing just isn’t for her.

However, she still puts in the work to stay healthy and to make time for herself when she can, as her life is often working.

As for her workouts, she doesn’t usually stick to one thing. She revealed at the time, “Every time I try something new, I’m like, I found it! I found the only workout I’ll ever need! Then I get so obsessed with it that I burn out and have to start over with something new.”

She added that she has gone through a lot of different classes and phases where she’s done different workouts like yoga, pilates, barre classes, and running, and at the time of the interview with Shape, she added that she was really into hiking.

For Anna, it’s important to work out not to change the appearance of her body but to build and maintain her strength and flexibility.