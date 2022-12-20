Anna Kendrick looked sensational in a figure-hugging shiny dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Anna Kendrick was all about self-love for her latest sizzling selfie, and honestly, we are so here for it!

The 37-year-old simply stunned in a shiny blue dress that hugged every inch of her fabulous figure.

For over 15 years, Anna has won the nation’s hearts thanks to her roles in hit blockbusters like Pitch Perfect and Twilight.

The Hollywood star is also no stranger to making a major fashion statement on the red carpet and off.

On Monday, Anna shared her latest wow-worthy ensemble while bringing some positive vibes to everyone’s feed.

Posing up a storm for her 22.8 million Instagram followers, Anna exuded elegance and glamour in a gorgeous blue dress.

Anna Kendrick is a vision in blue for self-love snap

The brunette beauty slipped into a metallic blue corset dress that highlighted her frame perfectly.

The number also featured a plunging round neckline and a black waist trim with matching shoulder straps.

Anna amped up her glamorous look by rocking a pair of sharp pointed-toe heels.

For accessories, the Pitch Perfect star kept things simple and opted for small pair of hoop earrings.

Anna also styled her iconic chocolate tresses straight, with her shiny and sleek locks swept over one of her shoulders.

For the caption, Anna wrote, “and is it wrong to love yourself in a VERY shiny jewel tone???? is it allowed??????”

If you ask us, Anna, it is definitely allowed!

Anna Kendrick is a longtime partner with Kate Spade

With over 40 movies and endless awards under her belt, Anna is truly showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Throughout her career, the actor has bagged numerous deals and campaigns with fashion brands and other companies.

In 2014, she landed her first major fashion campaign as the face of Kate Spade’s Christmas campaign.

In the Las Vegas-themed shoot, Anna posed up a storm in numerous sparkly dresses next to suited and booted men.

The beauty has been a longtime partner with Kate Spade.

More recently, she starred in a film for the brand, which featured its Fall 2019 collection.

The video saw one lucky Kate Spade fan follow Anna for the day as she prepared for the New York Fashion Week event.

Anna was also recruited by Hilton to star in a series of advertisements promoting the company’s rewards program.

As Luxury Daily reports, Anna’s campaign with the hotel marked the first time they collaborated with a celebrity and appointed an ambassador.