Anna Kendrick radiates in a blue floral minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Anna Kendrick simply stunned as she slipped into a floral minidress, highlighting her fabulous figure.

The 37-year-old had legs for days thanks to her ensemble paired with stunning heels, which gave spring vibes.

Anna, who first shot to fame back in the late ‘00s, is no stranger to having a major fashion moment.

Whether she’s keeping it casual or getting all glammed up for a swanky do, the Twilight alum will most likely serve a wow-worthy look.

Earlier this week, Anna was a vision in florals as she struck a gorgeous pose in her latest fashion moment.

The brunette beauty was snapped out in New York City after her latest appearance on the ABC morning talk show, The View.

Anna Kendrick dazzles in floral minidress

No stranger to showing off her sensational physique, Anna donned a gorgeous light blue figure-hugging minidress.

Her dress was adorned with a floral print, adding a pop of color to the pastel-inspired number.

Giving herself a few extra inches and showing off her long and toned legs, Anna slipped into a pair of blue heels adorned with tiny bows.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Amping up the glamour and style, Anna rocked a pair of gold earrings and a gorgeous black quilted purse she carried.

The Pitch Perfect star styled her signature chocolate tresses into loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

For makeup, she opted for a sun-kissed glow, including blush, sultry grey eyeshadow, and a pink lip.

Anna Kendrick reveals her ‘most hated’ part at the gym

With over 10 years in the business, Anna is known for many things, including her sensational figure.

But Anna, who has been nominated for an Oscar, works hard for her trim physique and puts in a lot of work and dedication to maintain it.

Anna has previously gone through “phases” of doing Pilates, yoga, barre classes, and running.

If there is one piece of gym equipment that Anna despises most, it’s the treadmill, adding, “that’s my most hated thing,” as L.A. Times reports.

The stunner doesn’t restrict herself though when it comes to her diet, though.

The star said: “For me, it’s all about really being present in my body, not depriving it.

As for her fave food to indulge? Mac and cheese. “Carbs and dairy—that’s the kind of life I’m all about,” she added.

Honestly, same, Anna.