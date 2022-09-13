Anna Kendrick in strapless yellow dress gives thanks 

Anna Kendrick is stunning in a strapless yellow dress for the Toronto International Film Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Actress Anna Kendrick is celebrating her latest film premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in a tiny yellow dress.

The accoladed actress is known for playing some quirky roles in her films, but her latest film took a more serious turn as the actress and director turns to dramatic thriller genres.

She took to Instagram to celebrate the premiere of Alice, Darling at the film festival, giving a grin to the camera on the red carpet.

She wrote to her followers, “If you had told me we’d have the premiere of this little movie at Roy Thomson Hall, I wouldn’t have believed you. Thank you #TIFF22 It’s an honor #AliceDarling.”

She shared three pictures with her 21.9 million followers, including a shot of herself taking a selfie with fans and a still from the film.

She chose a simple yet elegant sleeveless yellow dress for the event, stunning her fans.

Anna Kendrick stuns in little yellow dress

Along with her yellow dress, Anna had her brunette locks pulled back and out of her face but still allowed them to hang down her back.

She accessorized with light makeup, mostly going with neutral tones save for some dark eye makeup.

Her jewelry was sparse as well, though she wore some elegant dangling earrings that tied the look together.

Her followers have left over 96 thousand likes since the post was shared.

Though the event seemed to go smoothly for her latest film, she admitted that she was behind schedule and documented the reason why.

Anna Kendrick documents being trapped in elevator at TIFF

Over the weekend, Anna shared a cell phone video with her Instagram followers documenting her and several others trapped in an elevator.

They appeared to be making the most of the experience, with Anna making jokes about bringing a travel-sized bottle with her just in case and joking that they needed to “ration” the “food” (gum) to stay alive.

Fortunately, the ordeal seemed to be over relatively shortly as the elevator crew opened the hatch on top, put a ladder down, and began to help everyone out.

Anna was still all jokes on her way out as she climbed up the ladder, noting she was happy she wore a long skirt that day instead of a short one.

She and her hairstylist continued to film the video, showing everyone getting out before getting a picture with the elevator rescue crew.