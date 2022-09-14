Anna Kendrick in strapless minidress is a ‘Neon Demon’

Anna Kendrick stunned in a bright yellow, strapless minidress for her appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FayeSadou/Admedia

Anna Kendrick was continuing to revel in her moment as she shared another stunning snapshot from her time at the Toronto Independent Film Festival (TIFF).

The 37-year-old actress and singer, who first displayed her impressive pipes in the Broadway production of High Society at the tender age of just 12, dazzled on the red carpet recently for her appearance at the star-studded event.

The festival kicked off with an emotional standing ovation for actor Brendan Fraser, who served up a major comeback with his turn as overweight, wheelchair-bound gay man Charlie in the movie The Whale.

Now, as the celebrations and ceremonies continue, other stars are ensuring to take their own time to shine, and Anna did just that with her attire choice for the outing.

Posting to her Instagram page more often these days than ever before, the Pitch Perfect star proved that she can rock just about any color when she shared snapshots from TIFF, donning a brilliant yellow gown that showed off her slender frame.

Going in support of her performance in the new film Alice, Darling, Anna sizzled and turned heads with her bright look, letting her strapless minidress do the talking for her.

Keeping her features flawless with sweeps of foundation, highlighter, smoky eyes, and subtle pink lips, the actress hopped onto Instagram to share a choice snap of her attire.

Pulling her reddish locks back into a high ponytail with a hair twist wrapped around the base, Anna gave a near-full-frontal view of her entire body, putting her hands on her hips and casting her gaze downward and away from the camera.

Anna kept her overall vibe simplistic, going bare-necked with light, silver, dangling earrings hanging down and silver heels adorning her feet.

“Neon Demon,” she captioned the shot.

Back to exciting her fans with more online posts, Anna got things started with a particularly fun snap as she enjoyed a European jaunt.

Anna Kendrick stuns in Daisy Dukes for European trip

Making her big return to Instagram following a lengthy hiatus, Anna thrilled her followers by sharing snippets of her time abroad, starting off her series with a cute shot of her rocking daisy dukes and a striped, collared polo top while resting her arm on the railing of a boat.

In her second pic, Anna was seen from behind, presumably leaning off the balcony of her hotel, as she gazed over the scenery while going with another stripy shirt and denim shorts.

Her final snap offered up Anna’s dramatic flair, with the actress throwing her body across a bridge railing, arching her back, and holding on to the metal bar with her arms while clad in a low-cut tank top and ankle-length, floral skirt.

Not one to miss a joke, Anna later shared another snap from her time away as she poked a little fun at herself.

Anna Kendrick jokes about her railing leanings

Taking to Instagram again shortly after her Daisy Dukes post, Anna displayed her ability to poke a little fun at herself for her obvious tendency toward choosing railings to lean on during her trip.

Seemingly noticing her aptitude for picking railings of every kind for her posing, Anna jokingly posted two more pics of herself with rails.

Her first snap gave a stunning view of Anna and her gorgeous European backdrop, with the actress seen wearing a short, white tank top and another floral skirt as white balconies spread out to her right while a river and Europe architecture laid out in front of her.

The last picture let Anna’s silly side shine through as she dramatically grabbed a railing for a booty-out lean.

Anna’s film Alice, Darling was released on September 11 and the actress has two more films in the works entitled Unsound and The Dating Game.