Anna Kendrick in skimpy Daisy Dukes for Europe celebration

Anna Kendrick smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Anna Kendrick is finally back to posting on Instagram, and she definitely got the thumbs-up for her latest share.

The Love Life actress has been low-key on the social media platform this year. She returned in full force with vacation photos from Europe over the weekend.

Posting for her 22 million+ followers, Anna sent out major water energy as she enjoyed a canal while showing off her toned legs, with the photos also coming complete with Anna’s signature sense of humor.

The Pitch Perfect star opened the post gloriously with her arms up in the air as she sped through waters and on a boat.

Showing her toned thighs in high-waisted Daisy Dukes, Anna added in a striped green and white shirt, also wearing her dark locks swept back into a low bun and rocking brown shades.

The actress sent out a massive smile, with a swipe right showing her enjoying a rooftop and greenery view as she gazed outwards from a balcony. Here, too, the star wore her skimpy denim shorts, but she switched out the shirt with a more nautical one in blue and white.

In the final slide, Anna dramatically posed while strewn across the railings forming part of a canal bridge. “Europe. Where I lean on railings,” she amusingly wrote.

Anna had, indeed, been leaning on railings in one way or another for all three of her snaps. Fans left her over 470,000 likes.

Anna Kendrick has more railing action with a stunning sunset snap

Quick to follow with an encore was a gallery opening with Anna leaning across a white balcony railing.

The star had glammed up in a gorgeous maxi skirt and white top while holding a glass of wine and enjoying a sunset view. Her second photo brought in a little awkwardness but plenty of humor. Anna squatted down a little while clutching onto black railings.

“Railings, baby! RAILINGS!” she wrote.

Anna Kendrick values silliness in her life

Anna has actively been working to inject more fun into her life.

Speaking to Shape in 2020, she revealed, “I’m trying to have a sense of play.”

She went on to say, ” A lot of my life over the last decade has been work, recover, work, recover. That doesn’t leave much room for anything else.”

Anna explained that her mindset was common among people, but she had a simple goal to change that mindset.

“Putting some fun and silliness into my life is one of my goals,” she expressed.