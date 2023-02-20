Anna Kendrick attended the 75th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards in dazzling style.

The actress arrived at the event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in the kind of shining red that is perfectly suited for a star.

Anna sported the sequined red minidress that magnificently reflected the light around her.

It featured thin straps and a plunging neckline that complemented her killer figure.

The Pitch Perfect star elevated her look in pointed black heels with a diagonal strap embellished with eye-catching diamonds.

Anna accessorized her outfit simply with dangling earrings and a blue jeweled ring on her middle finger.

Anna Kendrick struck a pose in red at the DGA Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

The brunette beauty let her luscious locks free, and they flowed over her her shoulders in a perfect waterfall of waves.

Her makeup was stunning, with glossy red lips, rosy cheeks, and dark lashes.

Anna Kendrick appeared on Hot Ones from First We Feast

Anna made a grand appearance on Hot Ones with Sean Evans from First We Feast. The show is known for hosting interviews with celebrities in which they eat fiery hot wings for both hilarious and insightful outcomes.

The artist looked to have some trouble with the spiciness, as her eyes were red and her cheeks were flushed from the heat. She sarcastically said to Sean, “This is so much fun,” with a deadly serious look on her face.

She even said she was starting to feel a bit drunk from the spice, an experience that was shared with Justin Timberlake.

Anna posted a clip of the interview to her Instagram and captioned her share, “I do not remember ANY of this. Find out how I did tomorrow at 11am. @firstwefeast.”

Anna Kendrick loves herself in Gucci heels

Anna has amazing acting and singing skills and a likable personality that is easily captured on screen. In addition to all of this, she has impeccable taste in fashion.

The star posted a stylish look in a cream-colored minidress that was embellished with pearls and worn over a long-sleeved black turtleneck sweater.

Anna enhanced her look with tall platform black heels and made note of them in her caption.

Anna showed off her hilarious personality once more with her caption, “I mean, is it wrong to love yourself while wearing stripper heels?? Is it a crime???”

Her long brown hair was also lovely, as it was pulled half back with face-framing strands hanging free in the front. Her makeup was gorgeous, with winged liner, dark lashes, and pink lips.

Anna Kendrick opens up about her workout routines

Anna looks amazing in just about anything she tries on, and she also works hard to keep her figure healthy and fit.

The actress shared with Shape about the many workout routines she’s tried and what’s worked for her.

She admitted that she tends to hyperfocus on new ways to work out until she gets tired of it.

“Every time I try something new, I’m like, I found it! I found the only workout I’ll ever need! Then I get so obsessed with it that I burn out and have to start over with something new,” she explained.

But if anything, she’s embraced this, and it’s led her to understand herself more and the ways that she likes to be active. Over time she shifted her thinking from improving her appearance to improving her quality of life.

“For a long time, working out meant that the only goal was to change the shape of your body. But now it’s about the strength and flexibility aspects, rather than appearance,” she shared.