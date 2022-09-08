Anna Kendrick bends over balcony in skimpy top

Anna Kendrick smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Anna Kendrick is on a posting roll for her 22 million+ Instagram followers, and it’s going down well.

The Pitch Perfect alum is fresh from joking about leaning against railings during a trip to Europe, and she was back for more railings action earlier this week.

Going 2.0, the actress stunned fans while enjoying sunset views, also showing off her trim figure in a skimpy top.

Anna shared two photos. The first drew the eye as Anna posed, leaning forward from a high-level balcony and enjoying a terracotta-tiled terrace overlooking stunning water, land, and road views.

In the distance, scenic hills backed onto an orange sky amid a setting sun, with Anna seen enjoying a glass of wine as she wound down the day.

The Love Life star wore a ruffly and cream-colored maxi skirt, also showing her slender shoulders and arms as she paired the skirt with a strappy and slightly cropped top in white.

Wearing a little makeup to accentuate her features, Anna looked at the camera while leaning against the railings – a swipe right continued the theme as the actress was snapped crouching down a little and outdoors.

Here, she dramatically and humorously clasped at black railings while on a gravel terrace and overlooking gorgeous European city views and semi-cloudy skies.

In a caption, Anna wrote, “Railings, baby! RAILINGS!!”

Anna Kendrick knows a good sense of humor

Followers of Anna’s social media know to expect a witty caption.

Back in September 2021, she posted from a tropical vacation setting while enjoying a bicycle ride and in a cute bikini top and miniskirt look.

Making the most of her caption, she wrote, “Moments before riding (crashing) a bike for the first time since I was 11.”

Anna Kendrick opens up on past abusive relationship

It isn’t all jokes from Anna, who is currently making headlines for opening up on a past abusive relationship.

Coming as she plays a woman in an abusive relationship in Alice, Darling, the reveal came with Anna speaking to People magazine.

“I was in a situation where I loved and trusted this person more than I trusted myself. So when that person is telling you that you have a distorted sense of reality and that you are impossible and that all the stuff that you think is going on is not going on, your life gets really confusing really quickly,” she shared.