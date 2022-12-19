Anitta stuns in a skintight outfit for iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball. Pic credit: @anitta/Instagram

Brazilian singer Anitta wanted to put on a good show and made sure to look like a superstar while doing it.

The 29-year-old performed for iHeartRadio’s Y100 Jingle Ball at The FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The star looked gorgeous, wearing an outfit that looked amazing on her curves.

The Rio de Janeiro native wore a catsuit that looked like it was painted on her body. The ensemble featured purple glitter fabric that could be seen along her body. For a sexy look, there was see-through mesh paneling to add a shock factor to her outfit.

Her performance wear was so stunning she didn’t need to over-accessorize. She kept it simple with gold earrings that popped amongst the purple fabric.

The brunette curled her hair and let it cascade off her shoulders. Her makeup looked terrific with gold eyeshadow and plum-colored lipstick that was perfect for the holidays.

The Downtown singer performed alongside Charlie Puth, the Backstreet Boys, Flo Rida, and more.

Pic credit: MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Anitta comes out smelling like a rose with her Sol De Janeiro fragrance

Anitta is not only known for looking good but for smelling amazing as well. It’s no surprise that she would partner with the cosmetics brand Sol De Janeiro to create a limited-edition fragrance.

The La Loto singer made a scent that she described as “floral, fruity, sexy, and tropical.” The product included notes of passionfruit nectar, jasmine honey, vanilla, tiger orchid, and pink patchouli.

The Jingle Ball performer posted a campaign on her Instagram, showing her using the product herself. Anitta was wearing an adorable baby pink pajama set and a matching robe. She quickly switched to a pink sundress to show off the scent’s versatility.

A portion of the proceeds went to Pro Criança Cardíaca, a charity located in Rio de Janeiro and handpicked by Anitta.

While most sports fans wear jerseys to celebrate their team, Anitta went for a high-fashion approach. She wore a long-line leather jacket that fit her body perfectly.

The singer went for a braless look and wore a black mesh shirt. The shirt had darker mesh paneling that included attached gloves for a fashionable look.

She paired the blazer with a matching asymmetrical skirt that showed off her toned legs. She kept her shoes simple, wearing black patent leather high heels that added to her 5’4 frame.