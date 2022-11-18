Anitta looked incredible as she attended the Latin Grammys. Pic credit: @anitta/Instagram

All eyes were on Brazilian chart-topper Anitta as she attended the Latin Grammys rocking an incredible sheer gown.

Anitta was not only hosting the awards show, but she was also performing too. She opened with her smash hit, Envolver.

The 29-year-old singer graced the red carpet in a stunning black gown that draped to the floor.

The dress featured thin spaghetti straps and pleated detailing on the bodice, which hugged her curves tight, showing off her incredible figure.

The bodice attached to a satin bow that tied around her hips and then fell to the floor, creating a train.

A sheer fabric created a skirt for the gown, which showed Anitta’s skin shining through.

She looked incredible in the classy black outfit, which she accessorized to perfection with large silver cuffs around her wrists, silver rings, and a glitzy diamond necklace that shimmered under the lights.

She opted for subtle glam makeup, rocking brown eyeshadow with smoked-out liner, some gorgeous blush, and a glossy nude lip.

Her dark locks were styled fashionably, complementing the entire outfit as she posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Anitta was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Reggaeton Performance for her hit song Envolver.

Anitta partners with Cimed to release her perfume Puzzy by Anitta

Anitta has followed in the business footsteps of many other recording artists by releasing her own intimate fragrance.

She partnered with the pharmaceutical company Cimed to launch the fragrance that she titled, Puzzy by Anitta.

The stunning singer swapped her dark locks for a blonde bob in an image used by the scent’s official Instagram page to promote the products.

She donned long black evening gloves and a black tank top to pose with the perfume bottle.

The scent contains a hypoallergenic formula without any alcohol and parabens, and according to the brand’s website, it is gynecologically and dermatologically tested.

The product is described as an all-over body perfume that can be worn anywhere, including the intimate area and underwear.

Anitta dazzles in miniskirt and white knee-high boots

Anitta showed off yet another glittering fashion ensemble as she posed for a stunning snap shared with her 63.4 million followers.

The Brazilian-born singing sensation wore a sparkling lime green crop top and a miniskirt for the snap, which showed off her enviable figure.

The sleeveless top featured a high-neck, cropped length and was adorned with safety pins that were evenly spaced around the hem.

Folded green material was draped around the star’s hips and secured loosely with a safety pin on one side, revealing a toned thigh as it emerged through the slit in the skirt.

Her legs disappeared into a pair of knee-high boots, which were white in color, and greatly contrasted against the black backdrop and the neon green outfit.

She accessorized the green ensemble with large disc earrings and a pair of oversized shades, which she wore on top of her head.