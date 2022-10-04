Anitta sparkles in skimpy crop top and matching miniskirt

Anitta poses with a sultry expression up close. Pic Credit: @anitta/Instagram

Anitta shined in a cropped green two-piece glittery suit that showed off her amazing physique.

She shocked fans when she released a picture of the skimpy look on her social media.

The set itself was detailed, with green safety pins needled into the fabric.

The international singer completed the outfit with large bronze earrings, a natural makeup look, and silver rings.

While she’s most known for singing, Anitta is becoming an influential figure in fashion.

Especially after making headlines for rocking a pair of bikini bottoms, she has shown that she is definitely a fashionista.

Anitta reflects on VMAs win

A few weeks ago, the 2022 VMAs were a great event for Anitta. Not only did she perform at the awards show, but she became the first-ever Brazilian artist to win the Latin Video award.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She took a photo with her new award and captioned it, “The door is opened. Thank you @vmas, latinos and all the countries I’ve been traveling, for having so much respect with my journey. (Special thanks to @jbalvin and @maluma who were my first supporters in life when I decided to also build a career out of Brazil).”

She has collaborated with both J Balvin and Maluma over the years, and they have constantly supported each other.

For the VMAs, she wore a striking red corset dress with lace detailing covering the top and velvet fabric covering the bottom.

Her performance look was a full red sheer look with matching high heels and a dewy makeup look.

Speaking of her music career, in a recent interview with Billboard, she revealed that she doesn’t want to stick to one genre of music. She said that she likes “…being a different person every day. Today I’ll be romantic, tomorrow I’ll be nerdy, tomorrow I’ll be sad. That’s what I think it is to be Anitta: to be limitless.”

Anitta sets a world record

The VMAs were not the only trailblazing experience for the singer. A few weeks ago, she won a Guinness Book World Record.

The record was for being the first ever Latin solo artist to be #1 Global on Spotify. She took to Instagram to reveal the achievement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anitta 🎤 (@anitta) For the promotion, she wore a distressed white lace set that had several cutouts along her waist.

The sleeveless outfit showed off many of the singer’s arm tattoos.

She paired it with her signature middle part and nude color lip look.