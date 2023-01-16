Anitta gets ready for Sao Paolo as she dazzles in beautiful jewels and fiery red chaps. Pic credit: @anitta/Instagram

Anitta looked like an absolute queen as she stole the show in Sao Paolo.

The 29-year-old Brazilian singer performed on the main stage of the Ensaios Da Anitta festival, which featured many nights of phenomenal music.

During one of the last nights, Anitta made sure to turn a couple of heads with her striking outfit, and without a doubt, Anitta accomplished just that.

The Envolver singer was styled in a beautiful, gem-embellished ensemble that featured vibrant hues of red and pink.

Anitta went with an all-pink corset on the top half and then went with flashy red chaps for the bottoms.

Overall, the singer looked stunning as she glistened and glowed in her glitzy attire.

Anitta is gorgeous in her flashy red chaps

Luckily for her fans, Anitta shared her killer outfit with her 63.5 million Instagram followers.

The post included a whole carousel of mesmerizing photos that showcased the singer’s amazing figure.

In the first slide, Anitta was photographed from the shoulders up, allowing her fans to get a close-up view of the magnificent work that was done to her face.

The Brazilian beauty had her long locks tucked back behind her shimmery red headband.

Anitta had strategically placed red jewels all along her eyes and around the corners.

She then matched the gems to coordinate with her shimmery red neckpiece along with her deep red lip shade.

The second slide, however, featured the full-length view of Anitta’s whole fit.

She wore a gem-embellished corset that she paired with a sheer shrug top. Both pieces were a shimmery, baby-pink hue that looked marvelous on the singer.

To add to the killer look, Anitta wore a pair of red chaps that matched the fabric of both her headband and neckpiece.

To complete the look, she wore a pair of brown leather boots that gave her a little extra height.

Anitta completely mastered this stellar look as it was certainly one of her most iconic looks yet.

She captioned the post, “She’s Anita Garibaldi and she’s going to rock São Paulo at @ensaiosdaanitta.”

Anitta partners with Tiffany & Co

In another recent post, Anitta announced her partnership with the jewelry company Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co has been masterfully crafting high-end pieces of jewelry since 1837 and offers a wide selection of unique pieces.

For this particular post, Anitta geared up in an all-white ensemble as she posed with the company’s gold bracelet.

The singer wore three of Tiffany’s new gold lockets that feature an array of small diamonds that are perfectly placed within the middle of each locket.

The celeb certainly looked breathtaking in this photo shoot while being able to help promote one of her favorite jewelry companies.

She captioned the post, “Share your personal unbreakable bonds that make you who you are. @tiffanyandco #TiffanyLock #TiffanyPartner #ad.”

Fans certainly gravitated toward this post as it received 671k likes and over 8.7k expressive fans in the comment section.