Anitta looks incredible in at a recent appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Brazilian singer Anitta is taking over the world.

With an impressive number of followers on her social media and incredible dance moves, her name is in many people’s mouths.

She recently stunned wearing an all-black outfit to receive a significant title, Wall Street Journal’s 2022 Music Innovator.

Annita posed on the red carpet of the WSJ. magazine Innovator Awards in New York City wearing a silk bralette that she layered with an oversized blazer. These pieces made her look sophisticated while also showing off her incredible physique.

She paired the top with trousers with a thigh-high slit on both sides, and underneath she wore a pair of leggings with some interesting-looking sandals.

This outfit is a look from Burberry’s Spring 2023 collection.

Anitta poses with J Balvin in head-to-toe black Burberry outfit

The singer is no stranger to this brand as she has done promotional Instagram posts before for them.

Her gorgeous and shiny long bright red hair was curled at the ends and styled with a headband. To accessorize this look she went really simple by only wearing a gold necklace that fell all the way down to her chest.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her bronze eye makeup, long lashes, and nude glossy lips completed this incredible look.

Anitta shared a couple of pictures of this night on the red carpet as well as she gave a speech on her Instagram which now has 63.2 million followers. In one of the pictures she could be seen posing with her good friend and fellow Latin music sensation, J Balvin.

She dedicated this post and the caption to thank the magazine as well as Balvin for this honor.

Anitta talks about how she became an international superstar

The 29-year-old song Envolver has reached half a billion Spotify streams.

In a recent interview with WSJ magazine, she spoke about the trajectory of her career and how someone from Brazil made it all the way to the big stages around the world, “They said, ‘Well, you can try to go international, but that’s impossible. Nobody’s ever made it, the last person was Carmen Miranda,’ Impossible? This word just makes me want to go for it.”

Anitta prepared by traveling the world and studying Spanish and English and eventually she moved to Miami to try and reach the unfamiliar markets a little better.

It is safe to say that she has, in fact, made it.