Brazilian star Anitta not only loves Carnival, but she also loves to dress up for the special occasion.

The Girl From Rio hitmaker, who recently was nominated for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards, took to Instagram once again to show off an eye-catching ensemble.

In a series of pics, Anitta wowed in a blue crop top made out of string and teamed the look with a matching miniskirt that fell above the knee area.

Both attires featured a red and yellow flower attached on each side, giving the outfit a pop of even more color.

Anitta was accessorized with cuffs around her upper arms and thighs, as well as bracelets that had tassels hanging off. She completed the vibrant look with a multicolored headpiece.

For her makeup, Anitta rocked glittery eyeshadow and black eyeliner while sporting her fiery red locks down with a middle part.

Anitta was glowing in a shredded look for Carnival

In an upload consisting of nine images, Anitta was evidently glowing.

In the first snapshot, the 29-year-old was captured from the thighs up in front of a plain orange background. Anitta rested her arms beside her while flashing a radiant smile directly at the camera lens.

In the second slide, she left her arms beside her but settled on more of a fierce stare, while in the third pic, she showed off her side profile and her pearly white teeth.

In the seventh photo, Anitta posed with both hands on her hips but chose to raise her arms in the next slide, placing her hands on the side of her head.

In just 19 hours, Anitta’s upload racked up a whopping 1.2 million likes and 16,300 comments, proving to be very impactful on her 63.7 million followers.

Anitta loves a glam moment

With a face as beautiful as Anitta’s, we’re not surprised that she loves getting glammed up and photographed for big occasions.

At the American Music Awards in November last year, Anitta dazzled on the red carpet in a figure-hugging sequin gown that fell to the floor.

The top half of the garment was white and featured long sleeves of the same color.

Anitta scraped back the majority of her hair off her face but left the front down on the right side.

She accessorized with numerous rings and chunky silver bracelets on each wrist.

In the tags, she credited Tiffany & Co. for her jewelry, designer Mugler for her attire, and the brand’s creative director, Casey Cadwallader.

How Anitta keeps her incredible body in shape

Given Anitta’s incredible figure, fans would expect her to have a strict workout routine and diet. However, she admitted to Women’s Health that she actually doesn’t like to work out.

“I don’t love working out, to be honest with you,” she told the outlet, though she did admit she does a lot of strength training to stay in shape.

Other than focusing on her legs, arms, and back with strength training, Anitta likes to stretch her body and mind out with yoga and keeps in shape with a healthy dose of Pilates.

To spice things up, the pop singer tries to add in martial arts or combat sports training at least once a week.